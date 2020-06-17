On the same day Gov. Greg Abbott gave counties permission to mandate the wearing of face masks, Denton County on Wednesday reported the highest single-day tally of new coronavirus cases to date while insisting no requirement on masks was forthcoming.
As new COVID-19 cases spike across the county and state — with Denton County reporting 82 new cases Wednesday — cities and counties are asking the state government for greater control over local health, with Bexar and Hidalgo counties now requiring that face masks be worn inside local businesses. While recommendations for the public use of masks continue, Denton County Judge Andy Eads said the county was not ready to require that face masks be worn.
“We are continuing to monitor our cases, but the counties [and cities] that take action or have requested that have had a much larger daily count than what we are experiencing now, so we are not [requiring face masks] at this time,” Eads said.
Abbott said Wednesday local governments can require businesses to mandate that customers and workers wear masks after Bexar County ordered as much. The order for Bexar County, which includes the San Antonio area, takes effect Monday, and businesses could face fines up to $1,000 for failing to comply.
Abbott, a Republican, has refused to order individuals to wear masks as part of his statewide orders but said local governments are free to do the same as Bexar County.
In an interview with television station KWTX, Abbott said his previous state order would have allowed the move long ago, adding county officials had “finally figured that out.”
“We want to make sure individual liberty is not infringed upon by government and hence government cannot require individuals to wear masks,” Abbott said.
“Local governments can require stores and businesses to require masks. ... They’ve always had the opportunity and ability. Just like they can require people to wear shoes and shirts, these businesses can require people to wear face masks,” Abbott said.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson stated in a news release Wednesday announcing the county’s new coronavirus cases that, “simply put, masks and physical distancing are now more important than ever.” Calls to Richardson for additional comment had not been returned by late Wednesday.
The 82 new cases bring the countywide case total to 1,893. Denton County’s previous largest single-day increase was on June 7, when 55 new virus cases were announced.
Wednesday’s new virus cases are from Denton (16), Lewisville (9), The Colony (8), Sanger (3), Krum (2), Little Elm (2), Oak Point (1), Providence Village (1), Lake Dallas (1), Corinth (1) and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (17), Dallas (7), Frisco (3), Coppell (2), Flower Mound (2) and Fort Worth (1), with five cases reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Coronavirus data pertaining to both confirmed cases and deaths by race and ethnicity were released by Denton County Public Health for the first time on Wednesday, with nearly two-thirds of cases from white and Hispanic populations.
Broken down by race, roughly 32% of those with confirmed infections are white; 31% are Hispanic, Latino or Spanish; 14% are unknown; 10% are black; 9% are Asian; with only a few cases consisting of American Indians and “other.”
Of those who have died, roughly 55% are white; 19% are Hispanic, Latino or Spanish; 11% are Asian; 5% are black; 5% are unknown; with 2% American Indian.
Of the 331 Denton residents infected with the coronavirus, roughly 49% — or 163 individuals — have recovered.
Officials also announced 14 people newly recovered in Denton County, for a total of 875 recoveries, while the number of active cases increased by 67, for a total of 882.