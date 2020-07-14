Denton County Public Health confirmed 154 more county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 in an announcement Tuesday.
That is the largest single-day increase confirmed in Denton County, slightly outpacing the previous record of 152 verified cases on July 3.
The countywide total of all people who have tested positive for the virus is now 4,316.
Additionally, health officials announced a Denton man over 80 years old had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. His death makes the 41st virus-related death in the county.
He was the 13th Denton resident to be killed by the disease.
Matt Richardson, director of DCPH, announced a new tracking method for the number of people who have recovered from the virus during Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners. That resulted in 627 newly reported virus recoveries by Tuesday afternoon, which is by far the largest single-day increase.
Conversely, the number of people who currently have the virus dropped by 474 in official estimations.
County residents under 20 years old have tested positive at the highest rate over the past month, having increased by 270% since June 14. Residents in their 20s were a close second in that metric, and they have added the highest number of new cases over the same period.
Across Denton County, 20-somethings account for just over one quarter of all confirmed virus cases.
Lewisville had the highest number of new residents test positive for the virus by Tuesday afternoon with 34 more confirmed. Denton added 21, unincorporated sections of the county added 20 and Carrollton added 16. Flower Mound and Frisco each gained 10 additional cases.
The Colony added eight, and Little Elm added six. Three more county residents were confirmed to have the virus in each of the following municipalities: Fort Worth, Pilot Point and Trophy Club.
Two more were added in each of the following: Aubrey, Bartonville, Dallas, Krum, Lake Dallas and Providence Village.
One more was added in each of the following: Argyle, Corinth, Justin, Northlake, Oak Point, Plano, Roanoke and Sanger.