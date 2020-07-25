Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that two more people have died from COVID-19 and 128 residents have newly tested positive for the coronavirus.
The two deaths bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 49. Both of the victims announced Saturday were older than 80: a woman who was the first Roanoke resident killed by the virus, and a man who the fourth resident from unincorporated parts of Denton County to die.
Saturday’s 128 cases pushed the county over the 6,000 mark to a total of 6,043, less than a week after reaching 5,000 cases on Monday. It also marked the sixth consecutive day the county has reported over 100 cases, although it is the lowest daily total in that span. Before July 19, when 81 cases were reported, the county had a streak of 11 days when over 100 cases were reported.
200726virusnumbers
|Location
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|6,043
|49
|Argyle
|28
|Aubrey
|39
|1
|Bartonville
|12
|Carrollton
|593
|4
|Celina
|11
|Coppell
|3
|The Colony
|410
|3
|Copper Canyon
|14
|Corinth
|124
|Cross Roads
|9
|Dallas
|184
|3
|Denton
|1,165
|15
|DSSLC
|67
|1
|Double Oak
|28
|Flower Mound
|337
|1
|Fort Worth
|74
|Frisco
|262
|2
|Hackberry
|1
|Hebron
|1
|Hickory Creek
|24
|Highland Village
|59
|Justin
|20
|Krugerville
|2
|Krum
|40
|Lake Dallas
|75
|Lakewood Village
|3
|Lewisville
|1,000
|11
|Little Elm
|328
|1
|Northlake
|21
|Oak Point
|20
|Pilot Point
|37
|Plano
|21
|Ponder
|9
|Prosper
|16
|1
|Providence Village
|36
|Roanoke
|44
|1
|Sanger
|55
|Shady Shores
|19
|1
|Southlake
|2
|Trophy Club
|57
|Unincorporated
|793
|4
Lewisville gained the most cases Saturday with 26, increasing its cumulative total to exactly 1,000 cases. Denton gained 17 and Little Elm 11. In unincorporated parts of Denton County, 16 more people have tested positive.
Flower Mound and Frisco both added eight cases, while Carrollton gained seven and the Colony six. Corinth gained five. Fort Worth, Highland Village and Sanger each gained three.
There were two more cases in Dallas and Roanoke. Bartonville, Celina, Double Oak, Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Lakewood Village, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Providence Village, Southlake and Trophy Club each gained one.
The county also announced 46 people have newly recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 3,276. The county is now at 2,718 active cases after a net increase of 80.