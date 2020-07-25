200726_drc_news_covidbriefimg1

Dr. Michael Saag, left, speaks with a co-worker in Birmingham, Ala., on July 10. Saag survived COVID-19 and now treats patients with the disease.

 Amanda Chambers, University of Alabama/AP

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that two more people have died from COVID-19 and 128 residents have newly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two deaths bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 49. Both of the victims announced Saturday were older than 80: a woman who was the first Roanoke resident killed by the virus, and a man who the fourth resident from unincorporated parts of Denton County to die.

Saturday’s 128 cases pushed the county over the 6,000 mark to a total of 6,043, less than a week after reaching 5,000 cases on Monday. It also marked the sixth consecutive day the county has reported over 100 cases, although it is the lowest daily total in that span. Before July 19, when 81 cases were reported, the county had a streak of 11 days when over 100 cases were reported.

200726virusnumbers

Location Confirmed Cases Deaths
Denton County 6,043 49
Argyle 28
Aubrey 39 1
Bartonville 12
Carrollton 593 4
Celina 11
Coppell 3
The Colony 410 3
Copper Canyon 14
Corinth 124
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 184 3
Denton 1,165 15
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 28
Flower Mound 337 1
Fort Worth 74
Frisco 262 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 24
Highland Village 59
Justin 20
Krugerville 2
Krum 40
Lake Dallas 75
Lakewood Village 3
Lewisville 1,000 11
Little Elm 328 1
Northlake 21
Oak Point 20
Pilot Point 37
Plano 21
Ponder 9
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 36
Roanoke 44 1
Sanger 55
Shady Shores 19 1
Southlake 2
Trophy Club 57
Unincorporated 793 4

Lewisville gained the most cases Saturday with 26, increasing its cumulative total to exactly 1,000 cases. Denton gained 17 and Little Elm 11. In unincorporated parts of Denton County, 16 more people have tested positive.

Flower Mound and Frisco both added eight cases, while Carrollton gained seven and the Colony six. Corinth gained five. Fort Worth, Highland Village and Sanger each gained three.

There were two more cases in Dallas and Roanoke. Bartonville, Celina, Double Oak, Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Lakewood Village, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Providence Village, Southlake and Trophy Club each gained one.

The county also announced 46 people have newly recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 3,276. The county is now at 2,718 active cases after a net increase of 80.

Tags

Recommended for you