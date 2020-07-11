Denton County Public Health announced the county’s 40th coronavirus death and second-highest daily increase of 127 new cases on Saturday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 3,937.
Saturday’s reported death was of a Dallas woman in her 80s. The death marks the third consecutive day for the county to report a resident killed by the virus after no deaths were attributed to it from June 25 to Wednesday, July 8.
The county is rapidly approaching 4,000 total infections after reaching 3,000 on July 2 and 2,000 June 19.
Saturday’s 127 confirmed cases were four more than Wednesday’s 123, the previous second-highest reported in a single day. The 152 cases on July 3 remain the highest for a single day in the county.
Lewisville gained the most COVID-19 cases from Friday to Saturday, jumping by 32 to a cumulative total of 693. Denton rose by 16 new cases to 774, Carrollton by 14 to 400 and Little Elm by seven to 198. Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco and The Colony each gained at least five cases in Denton County. Additionally, 20 people were confirmed to have the virus in unincorporated parts of the county, where 500 infections have been reported overall.
Denton County Public Health also announced 69 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the countywide recovery total to 1,499. The county experienced a net increase of 57 active cases Saturday, going from 2,341 to 2,398.