Denton County Public Health announced 122 new patients had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the total to 4,887 confirmed cases as the county approaches 5,000 cumulative instances of the virus.
The county reached 3,000 cases July 2 and 4,000 July 12. Now, it’s possible the total could jump from 4,000 to 5,000 in just one week.
Saturday marks the 11th consecutive day the county has reported over 100 new cases, with the lowest amount in that span being 112 on July 12. Before July 8, when the streak began, there were only four such days.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 18
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|4,887
|42
|Argyle
|23
|Aubrey
|30
|1
|Bartonville
|9
|Carrollton
|509
|4
|Celina
|8
|Coppell
|2
|The Colony
|323
|3
|Copper Canyon
|13
|Corinth
|86
|Cross Roads
|7
|Dallas
|140
|3
|Denton
|965
|13
|DSSLC
|67
|1
|Double Oak
|24
|Flower Mound
|240
|1
|Fort Worth
|59
|Frisco
|223
|1
|Hackberry
|1
|Hebron
|1
|Hickory Creek
|16
|Highland Village
|45
|Justin
|18
|Krugerville
|2
|Krum
|32
|Lake Dallas
|62
|Lewisville
|831
|9
|Little Elm
|254
|1
|Northlake
|19
|Oak Point
|12
|Pilot Point
|29
|Plano
|15
|Ponder
|8
|Prosper
|16
|1
|Providence Village
|22
|Roanoke
|35
|Sanger
|40
|Shady Shores
|17
|1
|Trophy Club
|47
|Unincorporated
|637
|3
Denton gained the most cases in the county with 30, bringing its cumulative total to a county-high 965 as it approaches 1,000 cases. Lewisville gained 15, bringing its total to 831. Little Elm gained eight, while Carrollton, Dallas, Flower Mound and the Colony each gained six. Frisco and Fort Worth gained three new cases. Argyle, Aubrey and Double Oak gained two. Copper Canyon, Corinth, Highland Village, Justin, Krum, Lake Dallas, Ponder, Prosper, Providence Village and Sanger all gained one new case each. Unincorporated parts of the county gained 23 and now have a cumulative total of 637 cases.
The county also reported 77 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing the recovery total to 2,687. Overall, Denton county now has 2,158 active COVID-19 cases after a net increase of 45.