Denton County Public Health announced 122 new patients had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the total to 4,887 confirmed cases as the county approaches 5,000 cumulative instances of the virus.

The county reached 3,000 cases July 2 and 4,000 July 12. Now, it’s possible the total could jump from 4,000 to 5,000 in just one week.

Saturday marks the 11th consecutive day the county has reported over 100 new cases, with the lowest amount in that span being 112 on July 12. Before July 8, when the streak began, there were only four such days.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 18

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 4,887 42
Argyle 23
Aubrey 30 1
Bartonville 9
Carrollton 509 4
Celina 8
Coppell 2
The Colony 323 3
Copper Canyon 13
Corinth 86
Cross Roads 7
Dallas 140 3
Denton 965 13
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 24
Flower Mound 240 1
Fort Worth 59
Frisco 223 1
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 16
Highland Village 45
Justin 18
Krugerville 2
Krum 32
Lake Dallas 62
Lewisville 831 9
Little Elm 254 1
Northlake 19
Oak Point 12
Pilot Point 29
Plano 15
Ponder 8
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 22
Roanoke 35
Sanger 40
Shady Shores 17 1
Trophy Club 47
Unincorporated 637 3

Denton gained the most cases in the county with 30, bringing its cumulative total to a county-high 965 as it approaches 1,000 cases. Lewisville gained 15, bringing its total to 831. Little Elm gained eight, while Carrollton, Dallas, Flower Mound and the Colony each gained six. Frisco and Fort Worth gained three new cases. Argyle, Aubrey and Double Oak gained two. Copper Canyon, Corinth, Highland Village, Justin, Krum, Lake Dallas, Ponder, Prosper, Providence Village and Sanger all gained one new case each. Unincorporated parts of the county gained 23 and now have a cumulative total of 637 cases.

The county also reported 77 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing the recovery total to 2,687. Overall, Denton county now has 2,158 active COVID-19 cases after a net increase of 45.

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached via Twitter at @JustinGrass10.

