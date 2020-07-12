Virus Outbreak Testing Accuracy

A nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

Denton County Public Health announced 112 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Sunday afternoon, pushing the total number of countywide cases past 4,000.

After reaching 2,000 coronavirus cases June 19 and 3,000 July 2, the county now has a cumulative total of 4,049 after the fifth consecutive day of over 100 new cases being reported.

15 of the 112 new patients are 80 or older, raising the total number of cases within that age group from 35 to 50. Two of the recent three deaths attributed to the virus were of people in that group.

Denton gained the most cases in the county with 34, bringing it to a countywide high of 808. Carrollton gained 29, and Lewisville gained 10 new cases. The Colony and Dallas gained eight and six cases, respectively, while Flower Mound and Frisco gained three each. Highland Village, Little Elm and Sanger each gained two cases. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 12 cases.

DCPH did not report any deaths Sunday after three consecutive days in which someone within the county was killed by the virus. It also announced 103 recovered cases, raising the recovery total to 1,602. The county is now at 2,407 active cases after experiencing a net increase of nine.

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached via Twitter at @JustinGrass10.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 12

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 4049 40
Argyle 19
Aubrey 22 1
Bartonville 5
Carrollton 429 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 275 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 76
Cross Roads 6
Dallas 121 3
Denton 808 12
DSSLC 65 1
Double Oak 20
Flower Mound 188 1
Fort Worth 45
Frisco 186 1
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 14
Highland Village 37
Justin 15
Krugerville 2
Krum 29
Lake Dallas 54
Lewisville 703 8
Little Elm 200 1
Northlake 16
Oak Point 6
Pilot Point 17
Plano 14
Ponder 5
Prosper 12 1
Providence Village 16
Roanoke 30
Sanger 31
Shady Shores 14 1
Trophy Club 40
Unincorporated 512 3

