Denton County Public Health announced 112 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Sunday afternoon, pushing the total number of countywide cases past 4,000.
After reaching 2,000 coronavirus cases June 19 and 3,000 July 2, the county now has a cumulative total of 4,049 after the fifth consecutive day of over 100 new cases being reported.
15 of the 112 new patients are 80 or older, raising the total number of cases within that age group from 35 to 50. Two of the recent three deaths attributed to the virus were of people in that group.
Denton gained the most cases in the county with 34, bringing it to a countywide high of 808. Carrollton gained 29, and Lewisville gained 10 new cases. The Colony and Dallas gained eight and six cases, respectively, while Flower Mound and Frisco gained three each. Highland Village, Little Elm and Sanger each gained two cases. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 12 cases.
DCPH did not report any deaths Sunday after three consecutive days in which someone within the county was killed by the virus. It also announced 103 recovered cases, raising the recovery total to 1,602. The county is now at 2,407 active cases after experiencing a net increase of nine.