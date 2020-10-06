Denton County Public Health on Tuesday announced an entirely new set of metrics related to the ongoing pandemic.
Overall, the department confirmed 1,240 more locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the largest single-day increase by a country mile.
The largest single-day increase was 228 until Tuesday’s announcement.
Only 59 of the 1,240 confirmed Tuesday were people who tested positive using a PCR test, which are the tests DCPH Director Matt Richardson and others have referred to as the “gold standard” in virus testing. The remaining tests were the faster antigen tests. The positive antigen tests results announced Tuesday range from early June to present day, according to a presentation Richardson gave county commissioners Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the countywide total of people to test positive for the virus was either 12,567 — if you don’t include the antigen tests — or 13,748 if you do.
As is common with similar pandemic announcements over the past several months, the majority of new infections are concentrated across a few areas in the county.
Among the county residents whose infections were reported Tuesday, 209 live in Denton, 183 live in unincorporated Denton County, 163 live in Lewisville and 149 live in Frisco.
County schools participating in DCPH’s voluntary reporting dashboard reported one student and five staffers who tested positive for the virus Monday. The student attends Denton High School. Two of the staffers work at Denton ISD’s Gonzalez School for Young Children, and one works at the district’s Nelson Elementary School.
Another works at Argyle Intermediate School and the fifth works at Sanger High School.
Denton County Public Health on Tuesday also began reporting the cumulative number of students and staffers to test positive at public schools across the county, even those not currently participating in the voluntary absenteeism portal.
A total of 141 students and 48 staffers from county schools were confirmed infected by Tuesday evening, according to the new portal.