Denton County Public Health has launched an online COVID-19 vaccination waitlist system and plans to host two vaccine clinics next week after receiving an anticipated shipment of 3,500 vaccines, according to a Denton County news release.
Available at dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine, DCPH’s online vaccine portal will allow residents who sign up for the waitlist to receive notifications and scheduling confirmations letting them know the date, time and place of their vaccination.
DCPH anticipates a shipment of 3,500 vaccines early next week, according to the news release, and will be offering two drive-thru vaccination clinics Tuesday and Thursday, each beginning at 7:30 a.m. The release does not state where the clinics will take place, though this past Monday’s clinic — in which just over 400 people were vaccinated — was held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park.
The release states that only people who receive vaccination appointment confirmation emails or text messages will be vaccinated at DCPH’s drive-thru clinics, and that it will continue to use the online waitlist as additional shipments are received. Those on the waitlist who don’t end up getting an appointment for one of next week’s clinics will remain in the system for those future shipments.
The release directs anyone having difficulty filling out the online form to call DCPH at 940-349-2585. County community relations director Dawn Cobb said those without computer access can still call to register for clinics by phone, but that registering online is the preferred and more efficient method. The call center will be operational until 8 p.m. Friday, with weekend hours to be determined based on call volume.
“We have been working toward this day for a long time,” County Judge Andy Eads stated in the release. “This announcement is a momentous one for all of us as we move closer to resolving this pandemic.”