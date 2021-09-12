With Denton County hospitals reporting within the past week that zero intensive care unit beds were available, County Judge Andy Eads said he’s calling upon residents to take a more personal approach to COVID-19 vaccinations by encouraging their own friends and family to get the shot.
As is commonplace throughout the state and country, Denton County hospitals are experiencing intense strain. After multiple days at zero, they reported as a collective that one ICU bed was available Friday afternoon, with 101 of 102 staffed beds filled.
The topic has been discussed regularly at Commissioners Court meetings, specifically during Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson’s weekly updates on the virus. In late August, he said county hospitals were approaching the worst crisis they’ve seen since the peak of the pandemic last winter, a trend that has only worsened in recent weeks.
The problem for hospitals is twofold: The most recent spike in COVID-19 cases is regularly taking up over half of staffed ICU beds, which are getting more difficult to staff due to an ongoing shortage in nurses — especially those qualified to give emergency care.
“They’re in short supply and they’re weary from this past year,” Eads said Saturday. “Because of the strain on the system I think a lot have retired — plus you have an increase in cases, so an increase in demand. I think that’s what we’re realizing.”
Eads said that while he doesn’t know if diversion — routing patients to different hospitals, in this context because of low capacity — has been commonplace in the past week, the system isn’t yet at its breaking point. All but one of the county’s major hospitals are connected to larger systems in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he said, using Medical City and Texas Health Resources as examples.
“All the hospitals work together and we get updates daily about the capacity,” Eads said. “I have known about people who have gone in for COVID where they may [normally] have been admitted out of abundance of caution, but they have been treated in the lobby with basic care and sent home.”
Eads acknowledged hospitals are likely in the worst state they’ve been in since the pandemic began. His ideal solution to the problem is no different than most other officials: a continued push for vaccinations.
Denton County’s vaccination numbers continue to slowly creep up, with the Texas Department of State Health Services estimating 62.13% of county residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. To continue pushing that number higher, Eads said he’s recommending a more personal approach to the shot.
“The biggest solution is for people to do their research and, through thoughtful prayer and consideration, get vaccinated,” Eads said. “I would call upon everybody to go through people they know and love, reach out to them and encourage them.”
While Eads acknowledged some residents’ staunch opposition to the shot, he said he knows of many instances where someone put off getting it and ultimately contracted the virus.
“We have not witnessed negative side effects from the [vaccines] we’ve given, and we’ve seen it [at Texas Motor Speedway],” Eads said. “There’s some people who need a nudge. … This is not something that people need to procrastinate about, this is something people need to go ahead and get.”