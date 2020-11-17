A day after Denton County set another COVID-19 record with 335 new cases reported, Public Health Director Matt Richardson again urged the public to comply with the department’s health recommendations, including wearing a mask and avoiding large groups, in the hope Thanksgiving doesn’t contribute to a spike in infections.
Richardson spoke on the upcoming holiday and current coronavirus trends during his weekly COVID-19 presentation during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. As has been the case for months now, cases continue to trend in the wrong direction, with Denton County surpassing 20,000 total confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon and nearing 4,000 active cases.
Hospital capacity metrics provided some good news, with adult ICU occupancy at 75.6%, meaning 20 intensive care unit beds were available in the county — up from 10 last week. However, the percentage of total inpatient beds taken up by COVID-19 patients — Gov. Greg Abbott’s metric for allowing bars to be open — is at its highest mark for the county, with the seven-day moving average coming in at 13.1% as of Monday.
While the county is still below the governor’s 15% threshold, which is applied to entire trauma service areas rather than individual counties, the continued growth shows hospital activity isn’t slowing down locally.
“[Sunday], we were at 14.3% as just a daily data point, and that was very, very high compared to what it was at the beginning of September,” Richardson said. “You can see the hospital activity is growing. That remains something we are monitoring daily along with the state.”
At last week’s meeting, both Richardson and Denton County Judge Andy Eads voiced concerns that Thanksgiving could result in a massive increase in cases if residents don’t take necessary precautions. Tuesday, Richardson urged that this week, the week before the holiday celebrations, is the time to take those precautions, including wearing a mask, avoiding large groups and getting tested beforehand.
“I would implore the public that before you go meet with family members, particularly people at risk ... get tested and make sure you’re symptom-free,” Richardson said. “This is the week — limit interactions with large groups, wear your mask, wash your hands and just maybe we can keep our families safe.”
While Richardson hasn’t shot down the idea of getting together for Thanksgiving altogether, he did suggest considering options conducive to staying distanced, such as celebrating outside, as the department has started to see an uptick in virus cases from gatherings during Halloween.
“I spent Sunday, along with staff members, interviewing community members, and many admitted to large gatherings on Halloween — they were sick two, three, five days later,” Richardson said. “Think of Thanksgiving being different this year. Think of activities outside if the weather’s nice. ... If you’re going to spend time together, is there a way to spend time together but distanced?”
Eads, who last week said he was personally concerned for what December could look like if Thanksgiving results in a spike in cases, echoed those concerns following Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re definitely concerned about the number of cases,” Eads said. “We’re having broad community spread, and household spread is a large number of our transmissions, in addition to occupational spread.”
Despite those concerns, Eads reiterated what he said following the Oct. 27 meeting — that the county is not able to implement countermeasures such as curfews or stay-at-home orders because any of those measures would have to come from the state.
“Any of the closures would have to come through Gov. Abbott because in a previous executive order, he removed those capabilities from local officials,” Eads said. “Back in the spring, we were able to do that, and we did exercise those authorities back then, but we are not able to do that at this time — Denton County is complying with the governor’s executive orders.”
The county has worked with the state previously, and Eads said it has the option to reach out for assistance if the situation continues to worsen. The decision to seek assistance likely would be benchmarked through hospital capacity metrics, which Eads said is one of the main statistics the county is using to track the progression of the virus. Hospital capacity has fluctuated but has been trending in the wrong direction since coronavirus activity picked back up months ago.
“The governor’s office has been very responsive to any calls or requests for resources that we’ve had,” Eads said. “If we felt there was a need for additional tools, we’re eager to ask for those.”
For now, Eads said the county is focusing on testing, contact tracing and communicating with the public on steps to reduce transmission.
Commissioners will not meet next week, meaning the next Commissioners Court meeting will be held Dec. 1.