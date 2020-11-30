Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson is scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, likely addressing the ongoing COVID-19 surge that has worsened since county leaders last met two weeks ago.
Denton County commissioners did not meet the week of Thanksgiving. Their last meeting was on Nov. 17, when the county was coming off a new daily high of 335 newly reported cases. Since then, it has reported over 400 on several days, topping out at 484 on Nov. 23. Using numbers accurate through Saturday afternoon, the county now sits at 23,276 total cases and an all-time high of 5,523 active cases.
Additionally, County Judge Andy Eads said last week that some hospitals have requested staffing assistance from the state to assist in their coronavirus response, including both hospitals in Denton. As of Nov. 24, four hospitals in the county had submitted such requests in November, three of which came after the commissioners’ most recent meeting.
The progressions in virus and hospital activity come after Eads and Richardson both shared the same concern during county leaders’ last two meetings: that Thanksgiving could result in a massive spike in cases in December.
Richardson had said the health department was beginning to interview several people who had contracted the virus and admitted to having large gatherings on Halloween, and he urged the public against such gatherings on Thanksgiving. Due to the virus’s incubation period and the testing process, any surge in virus activity from the holiday would likely be realized in the coming weeks.
Tuesday, Richardson is likely to address not just the general increase in virus activity, but a metric that Gov. Greg Abbott has often referred to — the percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Denton County is in Texas’ Trauma Service Area E, which encompasses 19 counties in north central Texas. Both Denton County and the trauma service area have seen their seven-day averages of total hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients above 15%, for several days. Should that percentage remain above 15% for seven days, the region would no longer be eligible for bars to be open and stores and restaurants to have higher occupancies.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a public hearing for the replat of lots 15R and 16R of the Denton Northwest Estates, which would create two residential lots from five lots. The 8-acre site is located between Indian Trail Road and Michael Road. Commissioners could approve the replat following the public hearing, and another public hearing could be held Jan. 5 for the replat of additional lots near the site.