Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips encouraged city, school and special taxing district officials to postpone their May 2 elections to November in a memo shared with the Denton Record-Chronicle Wednesday afternoon.
Phillips made the recommendation following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that he would waive requirements of the Texas Election Code in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips asked local officials to respond by Friday with their decision whether to postpone.