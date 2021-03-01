On the local COVID-19 vaccine front, Denton County Public Health will receive its largest allocation in a month, and commissioners could approve a resolution seeking FEMA reimbursement for vaccine clinics at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
For the week beginning March 1, DCPH has been allocated 25,740 Pfizer doses — an increase of about 7,000 over last week’s shipment, and the most the county has been allotted since the first week of February, when it received 32,475 doses in a shipment of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Last week, Texas introduced three Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites, in Dallas, Arlington and Houston. The state’s numerous hub providers still operate as usual, and out of those providers, DCPH has received the largest allocations in each of the past two weeks.
This week, DCPH is back to providing first doses of the vaccine after it took a week to catch up on second-dose appointments due to inclement weather cancellations. Department spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said a total of about 36,000 shots — 18,000 first doses and 18,000 second doses — will be administered to people with appointments at three clinics Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting is a resolution allowing the county to seek FEMA reimbursement for its vaccine clinics. A memo from County Auditor Jeff May states the clinics are expected to continue at least through the remainder of the current fiscal year.
“It is not known at this time how much to expect for reimbursement, but FEMA is expected to reimburse up to 100% of the county’s additional costs of the clinics,” May stated in the memo.
The reimbursement would apply to all vaccine clinics conducted by the Public Health department since they began in January. It was not made clear in the memo what additional costs could be reimbursed, although county community relations director Dawn Cobb said one such example could be employee salaries allocated specifically to working the clinics.
More details on the reimbursement likely will be provided at Tuesday’s meeting, during which commissioners could approve the resolution and allow the county to move forward with the reimbursement process.