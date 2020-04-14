Denton County commissioners gathered virtually Tuesday morning via videoconference, where an amendment to the county’s disaster declaration was approved for golf course operations and an update regarding COVID-19 was provided.
The amended declaration follows the directive of state government by authorizing clubhouse restaurants to remain open for take-out and delivery services only; however, pro shops at area golf courses must remain closed to guests. Meanwhile, participation is limited to course members only, with no guests allowed. As well, players must social distance by at least six feet.
“From the beginning, our priority has been to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We ask all golfers to maintain the integrity of the game and to be examples of social distancing while on the golf course,” County Judge Andy Eads said. “It is vitally important that all adhere to the rules and regulations we have allowed. During this time, we do not want to have to police the golfers or golf courses. Our efforts to manage our response to the pandemic need to be on the county as a whole.”
Meanwhile, nearly a month after the first novel coronavirus case was identified by county officials — with more than 500 total cases since — public health director Matt Richardson said that for the most part, the county’s curve has remained flat.
“When you look at the new cases per day, while there was a jump in cases in March [at Denton State Supported Living Center] and although 25 new cases were announced on Monday, we have never really seen the surge, yet,” Richardson said.
With a lag in both rests and results from the holiday weekend, Richardson said additional cases could be expected in the coming days and weeks; however, while the county’s curve has not steepened, Richardson said the county’s executive order mandating that all residents stay at home has been a part of that success.
On Tuesday, Eads said that approximately 3,207 individuals have been tested from across the county, with 880 of those tests conducted by Denton County Public Health. In addition, Eads said that of the 254 counties in the state of Texas, Denton County is ranked second for testing per capita — trailing behind Travis County.
Testing in the county equates to about 376 tests per 100,000 residents, Richardson said, with additional tests requested.
According to WalletHub, a personal finance website, the state of Texas is ranked as one of the worst states for prevention and containment of coronavirus. Currently, the state is ranked 42nd in the country for its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, while simultaneously having the highest population share without health insurance coverage in the United States.
As well, county commissioners approved purchase amendments in the amount of $5,395 for a Model C85-2 So-Low Freezer, which will be utilized for COVID-19 specimen collections by Denton County Public Health. Additionally, the budget amendment has reallocated funding from a public health preparedness grant from training and education to capital equipment.
Of the total $573,124 allocated for COVID-19 funding by the state of Texas to Denton County, respective allocations include $11,000 for capital equipment, such as storage freezers, while contract labor funding amounts to $172,901. Meanwhile, the total amount allocated for administrative supplies, such as testing supplies and lab fees, equates to $389,223.
“The vast majority of line items for administrative supplies will be for testing, which include testing fees by private laboratories and then the supplies to prepare samples for testing,” Richardson said during Tuesday's meeting. “For contract labor, we are anticipating that testing clinics could be converted into immunization clinics, if a vaccine was to be developed.”
The goal, Richardson said, is to provide an expanded testing effort, which may include temporary staff from Denton County.
With businesses itching to reopen, Richardson said that lingering questions exist about potential second waves of the virus.
“There’s national conversation about what happens if stay-at-home orders are loosened and if there is a second surge or an additional wave of cases,” Richardson said. “We are all concerned about that, and that will be a balance for policymakers at the federal, state and local level to determine.”