Three more Denton County residents’ deaths were confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health.
The Wednesday confirmation of their causes of death brought the countywide pandemic death toll to 209 by DCPH’s count, 25 of which have been confirmed over the past week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 334 such deaths in Denton County by Tuesday evening.
DCPH released the following information about the three locals included in Wednesday’s announcement:
- A Carrollton man at least 80 years of age
- A man at least 80 living at Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village
- A man in his 70s living at Brinker Denton Senior Care Center
County health officials Wednesday also announced another 590 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Eighty-six of them live in Lewisville, 71 in Denton, 69 in Carrollton and 68 in unincorporated Denton County.
Wednesday’s announcement brought the countywide total of infected locals to 38,684, of whom 12,782 were estimated to still be infected.