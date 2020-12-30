AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 HOGP via Associated Press

Three more Denton County residents’ deaths were confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health.

The Wednesday confirmation of their causes of death brought the countywide pandemic death toll to 209 by DCPH’s count, 25 of which have been confirmed over the past week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 334 such deaths in Denton County by Tuesday evening.

DCPH released the following information about the three locals included in Wednesday’s announcement:

  • A Carrollton man at least 80 years of age
  • A man at least 80 living at Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village
  • A man in his 70s living at Brinker Denton Senior Care Center

County health officials Wednesday also announced another 590 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Eighty-six of them live in Lewisville, 71 in Denton, 69 in Carrollton and 68 in unincorporated Denton County.

Wednesday’s announcement brought the countywide total of infected locals to 38,684, of whom 12,782 were estimated to still be infected.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 30

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 38,684 590 209 3
Argyle 176 2
Aubrey 230 3 1
Bartonville 83 0
Carrollton 3,805 69 22 1
Celina 73 3
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,424 45 10
Copper Canyon 60 1
Corinth 1,035 11 4
Cross Roads 70 1 1
Dallas 468 3 6
Denton 6,661 71 61 1
DSSLC 171 0 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 125 0
Flower Mound 2,817 59 4
Fort Worth 625 9
Frisco 1,998 50 17
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 51 0
Hickory Creek 230 2
Highland Village 604 7 6 1
Justin 331 2 5
Krugerville 67 1 1
Krum 292 5
Lake Dallas 406 6
Lakewood Village 18 2
Lewisville 5,658 86 32
Little Elm 2,017 38 7
Northlake 251 1 1
Oak Point 170 4
Pilot Point 233 1 6
Plano 81 0
Ponder 78 1
Prosper 121 1 1
Providence Village 302 7 1
Roanoke 452 6 1
Sanger 459 1
Shady Shores 129 3 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 580 21
Unincorporated 5,278 68 18
38,684

