Denton County Public Health has canceled Friday’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway, citing severe weather that could include lightning and hail, according to a Thursday evening news release.
Originally scheduled for Friday, April 23, the clinic was planned to be the final TMS clinic to administer first doses of the vaccine, though second doses would continue to be given out at the speedway until mid-May. Wednesday, DCPH revised the clinic’s hours to finish up before the afternoon’s threat of severe weather. Thursday, it made the decision to cancel it altogether.
“While we strive to provide the most efficient clinics and vaccinate as many individuals as possible, we must also balance the safety of our staff and volunteers at our outdoor clinic,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson stated in the release. “We will send new appointments out to those cancelled as soon as we’ve confirmed the dates and times.”
As of Thursday evening, there were no details on when Friday’s previously planned recipients would be rescheduled. Thousands had received appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine.