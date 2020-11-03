Denton County Tuesday broke its record for the highest number of people estimated to be actively infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Denton County Public Health reported a total of 3,119 people who were still infected by Tuesday afternoon, pushing out the previous record of 3,094 set on Aug. 1.
The increase came as DCPH confirmed another 220 locals had tested positive for the virus by Tuesday afternoon, bringing the cumulative countywide total to 17,435 people infected since mid-March.
That increase was the third-highest single-day increase confirmed in the county so far.
Forty-two of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 38 live in Denton and another 38 live in unincorporated Denton County.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson told elected officials Tuesday morning that his department is working its way through a surplus of virus cases, so it is lagging a few days behind in investigating each case. That indicates county residents should expect cases to continue climbing at least into the near future.
Available hospital capacity remained fairly consistent Tuesday compared to recent days. Just under 70% of beds were occupied and just over 82% of intensive care unit beds were occupied.
Less than a quarter of the county’s available ventilators were in use Tuesday, according to a portal available through DCPH.
Public school officials in the county Monday reported three students had tested positive for the virus. Two attend Ponder High School and the third attends Aubrey Middle. Many local schools were closed both Monday and Tuesday as locals prepared for Election Day.
Some schools were used as polling sites, which made in-person learning on those campuses unrealistic.