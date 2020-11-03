AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y.

 Associated Press

Denton County Tuesday broke its record for the highest number of people estimated to be actively infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Denton County Public Health reported a total of 3,119 people who were still infected by Tuesday afternoon, pushing out the previous record of 3,094 set on Aug. 1.

The increase came as DCPH confirmed another 220 locals had tested positive for the virus by Tuesday afternoon, bringing the cumulative countywide total to 17,435 people infected since mid-March.

That increase was the third-highest single-day increase confirmed in the county so far.

Forty-two of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 38 live in Denton and another 38 live in unincorporated Denton County.

DCPH Director Matt Richardson told elected officials Tuesday morning that his department is working its way through a surplus of virus cases, so it is lagging a few days behind in investigating each case. That indicates county residents should expect cases to continue climbing at least into the near future.

Available hospital capacity remained fairly consistent Tuesday compared to recent days. Just under 70% of beds were occupied and just over 82% of intensive care unit beds were occupied.

Additional charts and graphs

Less than a quarter of the county’s available ventilators were in use Tuesday, according to a portal available through DCPH.

Public school officials in the county Monday reported three students had tested positive for the virus. Two attend Ponder High School and the third attends Aubrey Middle. Many local schools were closed both Monday and Tuesday as locals prepared for Election Day.

Some schools were used as polling sites, which made in-person learning on those campuses unrealistic.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 3

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 17,435 220 138
Argyle 78 0
Aubrey 109 0 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,751 14 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,113 8 7
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 400 7 2
Cross Roads 23 0
Dallas 347 0 6
Denton 3,242 38 41
DSSLC 148 0 2
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 51 0
Flower Mound 1,042 17 1
Fort Worth 243 5
Frisco 963 22 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 89 1
Highland Village 223 1 4
Justin 74 3
Krugerville 20 0 1
Krum 104 1
Lake Dallas 177 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,642 42 17
Little Elm 929 6 6
Northlake 71 1 1
Oak Point 75 0
Pilot Point 155 1 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 29 0
Prosper 67 1 1
Providence Village 104 1
Roanoke 165 3 1
Sanger 189 4
Shady Shores 47 1 1
Southlake 11 0
Trophy Club 217 5
Unincorporated 2,349 38 12

