More than 10,000 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon.
Denton County Public Health on Monday announced 131 more locals tested positive for the virus, bringing the countywide total to 10,125 infections.
As of Monday, 1,966 people were estimated to be actively battling a virus infection. That number has continued to fall over past weeks, even as the number of newly infected locals confirmed each day rose.
Locals who tested positive using something other than DCPH’s preferred molecular tests, as well as the unknowable number of people who were asymptomatic or didn’t seek testing, are not included in official counts.
DCPH did not confirm any additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving the count at 100. The Texas Department of State Health Services, due to a difference in methodology, had confirmed 131 such deaths by the same time.
Twenty-three of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday live in Denton, 21 live in Lewisville, and 18 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.