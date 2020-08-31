AP_20187659782251.jpg

Healthcare workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site July 5 outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP file photo

More than 10,000 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon.

Denton County Public Health on Monday announced 131 more locals tested positive for the virus, bringing the countywide total to 10,125 infections.

As of Monday, 1,966 people were estimated to be actively battling a virus infection. That number has continued to fall over past weeks, even as the number of newly infected locals confirmed each day rose.

Locals who tested positive using something other than DCPH’s preferred molecular tests, as well as the unknowable number of people who were asymptomatic or didn’t seek testing, are not included in official counts.

DCPH did not confirm any additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving the count at 100. The Texas Department of State Health Services, due to a difference in methodology, had confirmed 131 such deaths by the same time.

Twenty-three of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday live in Denton, 21 live in Lewisville, and 18 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 31

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10,125 131 100
Argyle 46 0
Aubrey 67 1 1
Bartonville 24 0
Carrollton 1,081 14 14
Celina 14 2
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 662 7 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 221 4 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 284 2 5
Denton 1,959 23 30
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 584 13 1
Fort Worth 150 1
Frisco 388 3 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 6 1
Hickory Creek 43 0
Highland Village 122 2 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 9 0 1
Krum 61 1
Lake Dallas 129 0
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,588 21 17
Little Elm 527 11 5
Northlake 43 0 1
Oak Point 33 0
Pilot Point 93 3 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 23 0 1
Providence Village 60 0
Roanoke 81 1 1
Sanger 114 3
Shady Shores 30 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 108 0
Unincorporated 1,319 18 6

