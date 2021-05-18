As Denton County begins a new chapter in COVID-19 vaccinations following the end of its Texas Motor Speedway clinics, Public Health Director Matt Richardson addressed the department’s recent increase in death reporting.
The county held its final speedway clinic Friday after administering over 350,000 shots at the site. Coinciding with the recent eligibility of children as young as 12, DCPH is now switching back to its pre-speedway model of hosting several smaller clinic sites throughout the county.
This week, DCPH is hosting clinics at the Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center on Tuesday and at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Wednesday and Thursday. In a matter of weeks, once schools are out for summer, the county will likely utilize more campuses — primarily high schools — as clinic sites.
As has been the case in recent weeks, DCPH’s vaccine waitlist was empty as of Monday morning. That development is reflected in the department’s new self-scheduling system. Rather than signing up on the waitlist and waiting for the county to assign an appointment day and time, residents can now choose a location, day and time for themselves when signing up.
For now, clinics will remain appointment-only, though the new system alleviates concerns for those with potential scheduling conflicts. At Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Richardson said 731 shots were already given to newly eligible 12- to 15-year-olds at Friday’s clinic.
Richardson also addressed the county’s recent increase in COVID-19 death reporting. Prior to Tuesday afternoon’s DCPH report, 58 of the 546 deaths in its tally had been reported in May — nearly triple last month’s 22.
As it stands, the county has reported about 200 fewer deaths than the Texas Department of State Health Services, which measures Denton County at 758 coronavirus fatalities. The reasons for that discrepancy, Richardson explained, are the routing of death information and the county’s own investigation method.
“We don’t always know someone has passed — it can be days, weeks or months later when we’re notified officially, or unofficially,” Richardson said. “This is the struggle with public health reporting. … if someone passes of COVID-19 and it’s not reported to Public Health, we cannot report it to the public.”
Hospitals don’t always report coronavirus deaths to the county, though they’re required to report them to the state. DCPH then has to request that data, which can differ from what’s publicly available. Richardson said spikes in death reporting are due to the delay caused by that process.
“I anticipate a big reporting week this week,” Richardson said. “We do have some delayed information from the Texas Department of State Health Services. … We have to request that every week. It’s not proactively sent to DCPH.”
Adding to the time between a death and its reporting is the county’s investigation method. Richardson also discussed that method several times last year after the validity of death reporting came under fire, both nationally and locally. He reiterated Tuesday that DCPH’s investigations have a more stringent criteria than the state for whether or not a death was caused by the virus, and thus, take more time to complete.
“We look for a positive case, and we look for progression of disease,” Richardson said. “That does require cooperation with hospitals, physicians’ offices and, sometimes, families.”
County Judge Andy Eads elaborated on DCPH’s process, clarifying that the number of deaths coincides with the points in time the virus was most active, and that the recent spike in death reporting is due to delays rather than a recent spike in the deaths themselves.
“We take great pains to make sure [deaths] are reported accurately,” Eads said. “We have a group of people review those medical files and make sure to clarify if someone died with COVID versus from COVID. I would set our reporting up against anyone.”