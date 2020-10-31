Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that six additional county residents had died of COVID-19, including the 11th confirmed death at Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco, bringing the county’s death total to 138.
The death at Saddle Brook was of a man over 80, the department announced. Two of the other five deaths confirmed Saturday were also residents at long-term care facilities: a man over 80 who was living at Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village and a man in his 70s who was living at Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton.
The three other confirmed deaths were of a man and woman, both in their 60s, who lived in The Colony, and a woman in her 70s who lived in unincorporated Denton County. The county has reported at least two deaths every day since five were reported Tuesday.
The county also announced an additional 117 residents had tested positive for the virus by Saturday afternoon, bringing its cumulative total to 16,978. With 76 recoveries also reported, the county’s active case load rose to 3,031 — the first time it has been over the 3,000 mark since Aug. 9.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 26. Lewisville gained 20, while The Colony also gained double digits with 11. Frisco gained nine and Flower Mound seven. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 20 cases.