Denton County Public Health announced 389 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon — the largest case increase reported by the department for a Saturday or Sunday during the pandemic.
DCPH stopped reporting on Sundays back in August, and Saturdays typically see less reporting activity than weekdays due to staffing differences. With the recent spike in coronavirus activity not slowing down, however, even Saturdays have begun to see large increases in reported cases, with the afternoon’s 389 confirmed cases topping the previous Saturday high of 309, set two weeks ago.
The county is now at 26,034 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 18,994 cumulative recoveries after 205 more were reported. Active cases increased by 184 to 6,882, and the county could reach 7,000 actives by Monday.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 65, with Lewisville one behind at 64. Carrollton gained 35, Flower Mound 28 and Little Elm 21. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a cumulative total of 74 additional cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 5
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|26,034
|389
|158
|Argyle
|117
|2
|Aubrey
|156
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|63
|1
|Carrollton
|2,569
|35
|19
|Celina
|40
|1
|Coppell
|13
|0
|The Colony
|1,615
|18
|8
|Copper Canyon
|36
|1
|Corinth
|664
|14
|3
|Cross Roads
|46
|2
|1
|Dallas
|409
|2
|6
|Denton
|4,639
|65
|44
|DSSLC
|170
|0
|2
|DISH
|3
|0
|Double Oak
|87
|3
|Flower Mound
|1,667
|28
|2
|Fort Worth
|384
|5
|Frisco
|1,490
|10
|16
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|34
|0
|Hickory Creek
|141
|3
|Highland Village
|365
|7
|4
|Justin
|238
|1
|3
|Krugerville
|36
|1
|1
|Krum
|192
|5
|Lake Dallas
|266
|2
|Lakewood Village
|12
|0
|Lewisville
|3,819
|64
|21
|Little Elm
|1,337
|21
|6
|Northlake
|132
|3
|1
|Oak Point
|116
|0
|Pilot Point
|198
|2
|4
|Plano
|67
|0
|Ponder
|44
|1
|Prosper
|95
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|168
|2
|Roanoke
|272
|4
|1
|Sanger
|300
|3
|Shady Shores
|73
|0
|1
|Southlake
|20
|0
|Trophy Club
|333
|6
|Unincorporated
|3,605
|74
|13