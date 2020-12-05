201206_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 389 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon — the largest case increase reported by the department for a Saturday or Sunday during the pandemic.

DCPH stopped reporting on Sundays back in August, and Saturdays typically see less reporting activity than weekdays due to staffing differences. With the recent spike in coronavirus activity not slowing down, however, even Saturdays have begun to see large increases in reported cases, with the afternoon’s 389 confirmed cases topping the previous Saturday high of 309, set two weeks ago.

The county is now at 26,034 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 18,994 cumulative recoveries after 205 more were reported. Active cases increased by 184 to 6,882, and the county could reach 7,000 actives by Monday.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 65, with Lewisville one behind at 64. Carrollton gained 35, Flower Mound 28 and Little Elm 21. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a cumulative total of 74 additional cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 5

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 26,034 389 158
Argyle 117 2
Aubrey 156 3 1
Bartonville 63 1
Carrollton 2,569 35 19
Celina 40 1
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,615 18 8
Copper Canyon 36 1
Corinth 664 14 3
Cross Roads 46 2 1
Dallas 409 2 6
Denton 4,639 65 44
DSSLC 170 0 2
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 87 3
Flower Mound 1,667 28 2
Fort Worth 384 5
Frisco 1,490 10 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 34 0
Hickory Creek 141 3
Highland Village 365 7 4
Justin 238 1 3
Krugerville 36 1 1
Krum 192 5
Lake Dallas 266 2
Lakewood Village 12 0
Lewisville 3,819 64 21
Little Elm 1,337 21 6
Northlake 132 3 1
Oak Point 116 0
Pilot Point 198 2 4
Plano 67 0
Ponder 44 1
Prosper 95 0 1
Providence Village 168 2
Roanoke 272 4 1
Sanger 300 3
Shady Shores 73 0 1
Southlake 20 0
Trophy Club 333 6
Unincorporated 3,605 74 13

