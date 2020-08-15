Denton County Public Health announced no new COVID-19 deaths Saturday afternoon, marking the end of a four-day streak in which 20 total deaths were reported.
The county also announced Saturday that 86 residents have newly tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 8,300 confirmed cases. Active cases continue to decline as the county announced 95 new recoveries, dropping the active case total by nine to 2,845.
Additionally, the county announced that it will no longer provide COVID-19 updates on Sundays due to lower numbers of lab reports, staffing and investigation response rates on that day. Sunday currently has the lowest number of cases reported for any day of the week with a total of 671, with Monday (963) being the only other day totaling under 1,000.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 15
|Location
|Current cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|8,300
|86
|82
|Argyle
|39
|0
|Aubrey
|53
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|16
|0
|Carrollton
|842
|7
|11
|Celina
|12
|0
|Coppell
|7
|1
|The Colony
|534
|8
|3
|Copper Canyon
|14
|0
|Corinth
|183
|1
|1
|Cross Roads
|9
|0
|Dallas
|244
|1
|5
|Denton
|1,590
|17
|23
|DSSLC
|91
|0
|1
|Double Oak
|31
|0
|Flower Mound
|458
|5
|1
|Fort Worth
|110
|0
|Frisco
|349
|2
|4
|Hackberry
|2
|0
|Hebron
|2
|0
|Hickory Creek
|36
|1
|Highland Village
|99
|0
|3
|Justin
|29
|0
|Krugerville
|8
|0
|Krum
|49
|0
|Lake Dallas
|112
|0
|Lakewood Village
|5
|0
|Lewisville
|1,324
|14
|15
|Little Elm
|443
|7
|4
|Northlake
|31
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|27
|0
|Pilot Point
|68
|1
|1
|Plano
|27
|1
|Ponder
|10
|0
|Prosper
|21
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|50
|0
|Roanoke
|62
|1
|1
|Sanger
|90
|0
|Shady Shores
|21
|0
|1
|Southlake
|4
|0
|Trophy Club
|84
|1
|Unincorporated
|1,114
|18
|5
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 17, while Lewisville added 14. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 18 cases.