Denton County Public Health announced no new COVID-19 deaths Saturday afternoon, marking the end of a four-day streak in which 20 total deaths were reported.

The county also announced Saturday that 86 residents have newly tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 8,300 confirmed cases. Active cases continue to decline as the county announced 95 new recoveries, dropping the active case total by nine to 2,845.

Additionally, the county announced that it will no longer provide COVID-19 updates on Sundays due to lower numbers of lab reports, staffing and investigation response rates on that day. Sunday currently has the lowest number of cases reported for any day of the week with a total of 671, with Monday (963) being the only other day totaling under 1,000.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 15

Location Current cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 8,300 86 82
Argyle 39 0
Aubrey 53 0 1
Bartonville 16 0
Carrollton 842 7 11
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 1
The Colony 534 8 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 183 1 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 244 1 5
Denton 1,590 17 23
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 458 5 1
Fort Worth 110 0
Frisco 349 2 4
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 36 1
Highland Village 99 0 3
Justin 29 0
Krugerville 8 0
Krum 49 0
Lake Dallas 112 0
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,324 14 15
Little Elm 443 7 4
Northlake 31 0 1
Oak Point 27 0
Pilot Point 68 1 1
Plano 27 1
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 21 0 1
Providence Village 50 0
Roanoke 62 1 1
Sanger 90 0
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 84 1
Unincorporated 1,114 18 5

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 17, while Lewisville added 14. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 18 cases.

