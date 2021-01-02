Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that four additional county residents had died of COVID-19, including a female over 80 who was a resident of Cedar Crest Senior Living in Lewisville, a male over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville Estates in Lewisville, a female in her 60s who also lived in Lewisville and a male in his 70s who lived in Frisco.
Saturday’s confirmed death of a Cedar Crest resident comes after Tuesday’s announcement that the deaths of a man and woman living there were also caused by COVID-19. Saturday’s announcement brings the total to three coronavirus-caused deaths for the facility. Three active cases were also announced at the Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing its cumulative case total to 174 and its active case load to four.
DCPH also announced 610 additional cases of the virus, another all-time high for cases reported on a weekend day. The county now sits at 39,792 total cases and will likely eclipse 40,000 by the time the department reports on Monday. Active cases increased by 30, raising the county-wide total 12,952.
DCPH additionally announced 576 residents had recovered from the virus, increasing the county’s recovery total to 26,622. Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 92.2% Saturday afternoon, with seven of 90 beds available. Of the 83 occupied beds, 36 were taken up by COVID-19 patients, with the remaining 47 taken up by patients with other illnesses or ailments.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 107. Lewisville gained 78, Flower Mound gained 62 and Carrollton gained 58. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a cumulative total of 79 additional cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 2
|Location
|Total cases
|Case Increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|39,792
|610
|218
|4
|Argyle
|180
|2
|Aubrey
|236
|4
|1
|Bartonville
|85
|1
|Carrollton
|3,899
|58
|22
|Celina
|81
|3
|Coppell
|14
|0
|The Colony
|2,481
|29
|10
|Copper Canyon
|62
|1
|Corinth
|1,064
|15
|4
|Cross Roads
|70
|0
|2
|Dallas
|471
|0
|6
|Denton
|6,864
|107
|63
|DSSLC
|174
|3
|3
|DISH
|4
|0
|Double Oak
|129
|2
|Flower Mound
|2,919
|62
|4
|Fort Worth
|635
|5
|Frisco
|2,066
|33
|19
|1
|Hackberry
|4
|0
|Hebron
|51
|0
|Hickory Creek
|240
|6
|Highland Village
|638
|16
|6
|Justin
|336
|2
|5
|Krugerville
|68
|1
|1
|Krum
|297
|1
|Lake Dallas
|417
|8
|Lakewood Village
|20
|1
|Lewisville
|5,799
|78
|36
|3
|Little Elm
|2,083
|37
|7
|Northlake
|260
|3
|1
|Oak Point
|174
|3
|Pilot Point
|241
|6
|6
|Plano
|82
|1
|Ponder
|80
|1
|Prosper
|127
|5
|1
|Providence Village
|311
|4
|1
|Roanoke
|467
|7
|1
|Sanger
|470
|9
|Shady Shores
|132
|1
|1
|Southlake
|33
|0
|Trophy Club
|601
|16
|Unincorporated
|5,427
|79
|18