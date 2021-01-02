210103_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that four additional county residents had died of COVID-19, including a female over 80 who was a resident of Cedar Crest Senior Living in Lewisville, a male over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville Estates in Lewisville, a female in her 60s who also lived in Lewisville and a male in his 70s who lived in Frisco.

Saturday’s confirmed death of a Cedar Crest resident comes after Tuesday’s announcement that the deaths of a man and woman living there were also caused by COVID-19. Saturday’s announcement brings the total to three coronavirus-caused deaths for the facility. Three active cases were also announced at the Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing its cumulative case total to 174 and its active case load to four.

DCPH also announced 610 additional cases of the virus, another all-time high for cases reported on a weekend day. The county now sits at 39,792 total cases and will likely eclipse 40,000 by the time the department reports on Monday. Active cases increased by 30, raising the county-wide total 12,952.

DCPH additionally announced 576 residents had recovered from the virus, increasing the county’s recovery total to 26,622. Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 92.2% Saturday afternoon, with seven of 90 beds available. Of the 83 occupied beds, 36 were taken up by COVID-19 patients, with the remaining 47 taken up by patients with other illnesses or ailments.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 107. Lewisville gained 78, Flower Mound gained 62 and Carrollton gained 58. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a cumulative total of 79 additional cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 2

Location Total cases Case Increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 39,792 610 218 4
Argyle 180 2
Aubrey 236 4 1
Bartonville 85 1
Carrollton 3,899 58 22
Celina 81 3
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,481 29 10
Copper Canyon 62 1
Corinth 1,064 15 4
Cross Roads 70 0 2
Dallas 471 0 6
Denton 6,864 107 63
DSSLC 174 3 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 129 2
Flower Mound 2,919 62 4
Fort Worth 635 5
Frisco 2,066 33 19 1
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 51 0
Hickory Creek 240 6
Highland Village 638 16 6
Justin 336 2 5
Krugerville 68 1 1
Krum 297 1
Lake Dallas 417 8
Lakewood Village 20 1
Lewisville 5,799 78 36 3
Little Elm 2,083 37 7
Northlake 260 3 1
Oak Point 174 3
Pilot Point 241 6 6
Plano 82 1
Ponder 80 1
Prosper 127 5 1
Providence Village 311 4 1
Roanoke 467 7 1
Sanger 470 9
Shady Shores 132 1 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 601 16
Unincorporated 5,427 79 18

