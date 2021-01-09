Denton County Public Health announced five additional county residents had died of COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, including three at Vista Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lewisville, to bring the county’s confirmed coronavirus death total to 233.
Of the five whose deaths were announced Saturday, two were men from Flower Mound — one in his 70s and one 80 or older — and the other three were residents of Vista Ridge: a man in his 60s, and a man and a woman who were both 80 or older.
DCPH also announced 399 additional virus cases, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 43,107 since the start of the pandemic, and the county’s active case load increased from 13,536 to 13,604.
Four of Saturday’s confirmed cases were among people at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which the county now reports to have 22 active cases.
DCPH also announced an additional 326 recoveries, increasing the county’s recovery total to 29,270.
Lewisville gained the most cases in Saturday’s announcement with 49, while Denton and Flower Mound each gained 38. Carrollton added 37 and Frisco gained 35. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a total of 62 cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 9
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|43,107
|399
|233
|Argyle
|198
|3
|Aubrey
|265
|2
|1
|Bartonville
|89
|0
|Carrollton
|4,234
|37
|22
|Celina
|96
|1
|Coppell
|14
|0
|The Colony
|2,720
|28
|10
|Copper Canyon
|64
|0
|Corinth
|1,133
|9
|5
|Cross Roads
|77
|2
|2
|Dallas
|487
|0
|7
|Denton
|7,260
|38
|64
|DSSLC
|192
|4
|DISH
|4
|0
|3
|Double Oak
|145
|2
|Flower Mound
|3,244
|38
|7
|2
|Fort Worth
|681
|7
|Frisco
|2,308
|35
|19
|Hackberry
|5
|0
|Hebron
|53
|0
|Hickory Creek
|262
|3
|Highland Village
|719
|9
|6
|Justin
|354
|1
|5
|Krugerville
|76
|1
|1
|Krum
|316
|5
|Lake Dallas
|440
|3
|Lakewood Village
|22
|1
|Lewisville
|6,189
|49
|44
|3
|Little Elm
|2,267
|26
|7
|New Fairview
|3
|0
|Northlake
|294
|4
|1
|Oak Point
|189
|1
|Pilot Point
|261
|0
|6
|Plano
|162
|0
|Ponder
|88
|2
|Prosper
|139
|1
|1
|Providence Village
|333
|4
|1
|Roanoke
|516
|8
|1
|Sanger
|500
|2
|Shady Shores
|138
|0
|1
|Southlake
|33
|0
|Trophy Club
|666
|11
|Unincorporated
|5,871
|62
|19