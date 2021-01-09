DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park

People line up in the cars for Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Denton County Public Health announced five additional county residents had died of COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, including three at Vista Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lewisville, to bring the county’s confirmed coronavirus death total to 233.

Of the five whose deaths were announced Saturday, two were men from Flower Mound — one in his 70s and one 80 or older — and the other three were residents of Vista Ridge: a man in his 60s, and a man and a woman who were both 80 or older.

DCPH also announced 399 additional virus cases, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 43,107 since the start of the pandemic, and the county’s active case load increased from 13,536 to 13,604.

Four of Saturday’s confirmed cases were among people at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which the county now reports to have 22 active cases.

DCPH also announced an additional 326 recoveries, increasing the county’s recovery total to 29,270.

Lewisville gained the most cases in Saturday’s announcement with 49, while Denton and Flower Mound each gained 38. Carrollton added 37 and Frisco gained 35. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a total of 62 cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 9

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 43,107 399 233
Argyle 198 3
Aubrey 265 2 1
Bartonville 89 0
Carrollton 4,234 37 22
Celina 96 1
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,720 28 10
Copper Canyon 64 0
Corinth 1,133 9 5
Cross Roads 77 2 2
Dallas 487 0 7
Denton 7,260 38 64
DSSLC 192 4
DISH 4 0 3
Double Oak 145 2
Flower Mound 3,244 38 7 2
Fort Worth 681 7
Frisco 2,308 35 19
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 53 0
Hickory Creek 262 3
Highland Village 719 9 6
Justin 354 1 5
Krugerville 76 1 1
Krum 316 5
Lake Dallas 440 3
Lakewood Village 22 1
Lewisville 6,189 49 44 3
Little Elm 2,267 26 7
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 294 4 1
Oak Point 189 1
Pilot Point 261 0 6
Plano 162 0
Ponder 88 2
Prosper 139 1 1
Providence Village 333 4 1
Roanoke 516 8 1
Sanger 500 2
Shady Shores 138 0 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 666 11
Unincorporated 5,871 62 19

