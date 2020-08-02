Denton County Public Health announced 44 new patients had tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday afternoon, the lowest daily total in over a month but one DCPH says may be artificially lowered due to weekend lag times and statewide database updates.
With less staffers working, Sunday typically brings less reported cases. In total, 613 of the county’s 6,938 confirmed cases have been reported on Sundays, the least for any day of the week. Mondays are the next-lowest with 768. The most cases are reported on Wednesdays, which has a total of 1,275.
DCPH director Matt Richardson stated in a press release that Sunday’s numbers may be artificially down due to “weekend reporting lag times and statewide lab database updates.”
“We encourage community members to continue hand sanitizing and washing, mask utilization, and physical distancing practices, even as we report lower numbers today,” Richardson said.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of August 2
|Location
|Total Cases
|Case Increase
|Total deaths
|Increase in deaths
|Denton County
|6,938
|44
|55
|Argyle
|30
|0
|Aubrey
|47
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|13
|0
|Carrollton
|700
|30
|5
|Celina
|11
|0
|Coppell
|4
|0
|The Colony
|453
|4
|3
|Copper Canyon
|14
|0
|Corinth
|148
|0
|1
|Cross Roads
|9
|0
|Dallas
|209
|0
|5
|Denton
|1,320
|2
|15
|DSSLC
|91
|0
|1
|Double Oak
|29
|0
|Flower Mound
|377
|2
|1
|Fort Worth
|87
|0
|Frisco
|302
|1
|2
|Hackberry
|1
|0
|Hebron
|2
|0
|Hickory Creek
|30
|0
|Highland Village
|72
|0
|Justin
|25
|0
|Krugerville
|3
|0
|Krum
|41
|0
|Lake Dallas
|92
|0
|Lakewood Village
|3
|0
|Lewisville
|1,126
|1
|12
|Little Elm
|373
|2
|2
|Northlake
|23
|0
|Oak Point
|23
|0
|Pilot Point
|47
|0
|Plano
|22
|0
|Ponder
|9
|0
|Prosper
|18
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|39
|0
|Roanoke
|49
|0
|1
|Sanger
|70
|0
|Shady Shores
|20
|0
|1
|Southlake
|3
|0
|Trophy Club
|71
|0
|Unincorporated
|932
|2
|4
Carrollton gained 30 of the county’s 44 reported cases, increasing its total to 700. The Colony gained four. Denton, Flower Mound and Little Elm each gained two new reported cases, while Frisco and Lewisville gained one. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county reported two new cases.
The county also announced 65 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 3,810. Active cases are now at 3,073 after a net decrease of 21.