Denton County Public Health announced 44 new patients had tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday afternoon, the lowest daily total in over a month but one DCPH says may be artificially lowered due to weekend lag times and statewide database updates.

With less staffers working, Sunday typically brings less reported cases. In total, 613 of the county’s 6,938 confirmed cases have been reported on Sundays, the least for any day of the week. Mondays are the next-lowest with 768. The most cases are reported on Wednesdays, which has a total of 1,275.

DCPH director Matt Richardson stated in a press release that Sunday’s numbers may be artificially down due to “weekend reporting lag times and statewide lab database updates.”

“We encourage community members to continue hand sanitizing and washing, mask utilization, and physical distancing practices, even as we report lower numbers today,” Richardson said.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of August 2

Location Total Cases Case Increase Total deaths Increase in deaths
Denton County 6,938 44 55
Argyle 30 0
Aubrey 47 0 1
Bartonville 13 0
Carrollton 700 30 5
Celina 11 0
Coppell 4 0
The Colony 453 4 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 148 0 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 209 0 5
Denton 1,320 2 15
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 29 0
Flower Mound 377 2 1
Fort Worth 87 0
Frisco 302 1 2
Hackberry 1 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 72 0
Justin 25 0
Krugerville 3 0
Krum 41 0
Lake Dallas 92 0
Lakewood Village 3 0
Lewisville 1,126 1 12
Little Elm 373 2 2
Northlake 23 0
Oak Point 23 0
Pilot Point 47 0
Plano 22 0
Ponder 9 0
Prosper 18 0 1
Providence Village 39 0
Roanoke 49 0 1
Sanger 70 0
Shady Shores 20 0 1
Southlake 3 0
Trophy Club 71 0
Unincorporated 932 2 4

Carrollton gained 30 of the county’s 44 reported cases, increasing its total to 700. The Colony gained four. Denton, Flower Mound and Little Elm each gained two new reported cases, while Frisco and Lewisville gained one. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county reported two new cases.

The county also announced 65 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 3,810. Active cases are now at 3,073 after a net decrease of 21.

