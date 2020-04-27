Denton County announced another 12 patients with confirmed infections of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 725.
More than half of those cases are still considered active, with the vast majority (604) recovering at home or the facility where they live.
The latest announcement did not include any additional virus-related fatalities, which stands at 20 countywide. Nor did it increase the count of confirmed cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center (54) or any of the county’s nursing homes (19).
Denton, by far, has the most cases with 130 confirmed in the general population, the only Denton County city with a triple-digit case count. Some living center staff are among those confirmed cases in the general population, although county health officials have tallied the center's residents separately. In other words, the grand total of Denton cases stands at 184.
While older adults are more susceptible to complications from the novel coronavirus, Denton County's case count shows a wide distribution of confirmed infections, with more than 100 confirmed case in every age bracket from adults in their 20s to adults in their 70s.
The Denton County Public Health Department updates its case count each afternoon, reporting them to the public as well as state and federal health officials. Local health officials say 344 county residents have recovered from the virus, but those numbers aren’t necessarily a part of state and national tallies of COVID-19 patients who have recovered.
It has been about six weeks since the first case was confirmed in Denton County.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued statewide stay-at-home orders on April 2. He announced plans Monday to allow those orders to expire, replacing them with specific directives on how businesses and other facilities may begin to reopen.