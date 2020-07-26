200727_drc_news_covidimg1

Denton County Public Health announced 78 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Sunday afternoon, the lowest daily total since 56 cases were reported on July 7.

The county now has a cumulative total of 6,121 virus cases. The previous lowest daily case total since July 7 was 81 on July 19, which put an end to an 11-day streak of over 100 cases being reported. Sunday snapped a shorter streak of six such days, which included consecutive record-highs of 218 and 228 cases July 21 and July 22.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 26

Location Confirmed Cases Deaths
Denton County 6,121 49
Argyle 28
Aubrey 39 1
Bartonville 12
Carrollton 605 4
Celina 11
Coppell 3
The Colony 414 3
Copper Canyon 14
Corinth 125
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 187 3
Denton 1,174 15
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 28
Flower Mound 339 1
Fort Worth 74
Frisco 267 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 24
Highland Village 59
Justin 20
Krugerville 2
Krum 40
Lake Dallas 76
Lakewood Village 3
Lewisville 1,013 11
Little Elm 333 1
Northlake 21
Oak Point 20
Pilot Point 38
Plano 21
Ponder 9
Prosper 17 1
Providence Village 36
Roanoke 45 1
Sanger 56
Shady Shores 19 1
Southlake 2
Trophy Club 59
Unincorporated 810 4

Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Sunday with 13. Carrollton gained 12 and Denton gained nine. Frisco and Little Elm gained five each, while the Colony gained four. Dallas gained three. Flower Mound and Trophy Club gained two. Corinth, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Prosper, Roanoke and Sanger each gained one. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained 17 new cases.

The county also announced 33 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 3,309. It is now at 2,763 active cases after a net increase of 45.

