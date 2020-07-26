Denton County Public Health announced 78 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Sunday afternoon, the lowest daily total since 56 cases were reported on July 7.
The county now has a cumulative total of 6,121 virus cases. The previous lowest daily case total since July 7 was 81 on July 19, which put an end to an 11-day streak of over 100 cases being reported. Sunday snapped a shorter streak of six such days, which included consecutive record-highs of 218 and 228 cases July 21 and July 22.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 26
|Location
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|6,121
|49
|Argyle
|28
|Aubrey
|39
|1
|Bartonville
|12
|Carrollton
|605
|4
|Celina
|11
|Coppell
|3
|The Colony
|414
|3
|Copper Canyon
|14
|Corinth
|125
|Cross Roads
|9
|Dallas
|187
|3
|Denton
|1,174
|15
|DSSLC
|67
|1
|Double Oak
|28
|Flower Mound
|339
|1
|Fort Worth
|74
|Frisco
|267
|2
|Hackberry
|1
|Hebron
|1
|Hickory Creek
|24
|Highland Village
|59
|Justin
|20
|Krugerville
|2
|Krum
|40
|Lake Dallas
|76
|Lakewood Village
|3
|Lewisville
|1,013
|11
|Little Elm
|333
|1
|Northlake
|21
|Oak Point
|20
|Pilot Point
|38
|Plano
|21
|Ponder
|9
|Prosper
|17
|1
|Providence Village
|36
|Roanoke
|45
|1
|Sanger
|56
|Shady Shores
|19
|1
|Southlake
|2
|Trophy Club
|59
|Unincorporated
|810
|4
Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Sunday with 13. Carrollton gained 12 and Denton gained nine. Frisco and Little Elm gained five each, while the Colony gained four. Dallas gained three. Flower Mound and Trophy Club gained two. Corinth, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Prosper, Roanoke and Sanger each gained one. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained 17 new cases.
The county also announced 33 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 3,309. It is now at 2,763 active cases after a net increase of 45.