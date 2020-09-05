Denton County Public Health announced 74 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 10,588 but representing the lowest number reported for a single day since 58 on Aug. 9.
Death reporting has also slowed as the county remains at a cumulative total of 101. Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day with no deaths announced, the longest such streak since June 25 to July 8, during which the county stayed at 37. Since the county reached 100 fatalities on Aug. 27, it has reported only one additional death.
Denton gained the most cases Saturday with 15, while Lewisville gained 14. Carrollton also reached double-digits with 12 new cases. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 10 cases.
The county also reported 98 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing the recovery total to 8,752. The number of active cases is now at 1,735 after a net decrease of 24.