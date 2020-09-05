200906_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

Hand sanitizing stations are placed at various locations inside Apogee Stadium to keep fans safe, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The University of North Texas will have its season-opening game against Houston Baptist University on Sept. 5. Masks or facial coverings will be required at all times in the stadium. The university will also reduce capacity at Apogee Stadium this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Jeff Woo

Denton County Public Health announced 74 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 10,588 but representing the lowest number reported for a single day since 58 on Aug. 9.

Death reporting has also slowed as the county remains at a cumulative total of 101. Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day with no deaths announced, the longest such streak since June 25 to July 8, during which the county stayed at 37. Since the county reached 100 fatalities on Aug. 27, it has reported only one additional death.

Denton gained the most cases Saturday with 15, while Lewisville gained 14. Carrollton also reached double-digits with 12 new cases. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 10 cases.

The county also reported 98 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing the recovery total to 8,752. The number of active cases is now at 1,735 after a net decrease of 24.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 5

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10588 74 101
Argyle 46 0
Aubrey 69 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1140 12 15
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 683 6 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 237 2 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 288 0 5
Denton 2045 15 30
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 613 3 1
Fort Worth 154 0
Frisco 407 4 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 6 0
Hickory Creek 49 1
Highland Village 124 0 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 134 0
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1676 14 17
Little Elm 556 4 5
Northlake 46 0 1
Oak Point 34 0
Pilot Point 97 1 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 24 0 1
Providence Village 62 0
Roanoke 86 1 1
Sanger 117 1
Shady Shores 31 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 118 0
Unincorporated 1377 10 6

