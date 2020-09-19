Denton County Public Health announced 60 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon and 67 additional residents had recovered from the virus.
The county now sits at 11,501 cumulative cases of the virus and 9,870 recoveries. It remains at 107 deaths and its active case load continues to hover at just above 1,500, now at 1,524 — the same number as last Saturday — after a net decrease of seven.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with eight, while Lewisville gained seven. Flower Mound gained six, and Carrollton and Frisco each gained five. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 10 cases.