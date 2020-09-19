200920_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 60 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon and 67 additional residents had recovered from the virus.

The county now sits at 11,501 cumulative cases of the virus and 9,870 recoveries. It remains at 107 deaths and its active case load continues to hover at just above 1,500, now at 1,524 — the same number as last Saturday — after a net decrease of seven.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with eight, while Lewisville gained seven. Flower Mound gained six, and Carrollton and Frisco each gained five. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 10 cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 19

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,501 60 107
Argyle 50 1
Aubrey 72 0 1
Bartonville 30 0
Carrollton 1,246 5 16
Celina 15 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 741 4 4
Copper Canyon 17 1
Corinth 259 2 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 297 0 6
Denton 2,218 8 33
DSSLC 101 0
DISH 1 0 1
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 671 6 1
Fort Worth 167 1
Frisco 446 5 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 0
Hickory Creek 51 0
Highland Village 141 0 3
Justin 41 1
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 68 1
Lake Dallas 143 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,809 7 17
Little Elm 601 0 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 44 0
Pilot Point 105 1 1
Plano 33 2
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 27 0 1
Providence Village 66 0
Roanoke 102 1 1
Sanger 128 2
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 125 2
Unincorporated 1,503 10 7

