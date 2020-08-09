200810_drc_news_covidimg1

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Denton County Public Health announced 58 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Sunday afternoon, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 7,644.

The county also announced 67 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing the recovery total to 4,561 cases. After a net decrease of 9, the county’s active case total is now at 3,021.

Sunday marks the second consecutive day that the number of active cases has decreased. The active case total has declined by 52 since last Sunday, when it was at 3,073. Sunday’s 3,021 count is the lowest the county has reached since Aug. 5 and second-lowest since it eclipsed 3,000 on July 30.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 9

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 7,644 58 62
Argyle 37
Aubrey 49 1
Bartonville 15
Carrollton 771 3 8
Celina 12
Coppell 5
The Colony 487 2 3
Copper Canyon 14
Corinth 170 1 1
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 228 3 5
Denton 1,455 12 18
DSSLC 91 1
Double Oak 31
Flower Mound 419 3 1
Fort Worth 99 1
Frisco 334 2 3
Hackberry 2
Hebron 2
Hickory Creek 30
Highland Village 91 4
Justin 26
Krugerville 6
Krum 46 1
Lake Dallas 102 1
Lakewood Village 4
Lewisville 1,231 13 12
Little Elm 404 3 2
Northlake 26
Oak Point 24
Pilot Point 57
Plano 23
Ponder 10
Prosper 19 1
Providence Village 45
Roanoke 55 1 1
Sanger 78 2
Shady Shores 21 1
Southlake 4
Trophy Club 78 1
Unincorporated 1,034 5 4

Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Sunday with 13, while Denton gained 12. Highland Village gained four. Carrollton, Dallas, Flower Mound and Little Elm each gained three. Frisco, Sanger and The Colony gained two. Corinth, Fort Worth, Krum, Lake Dallas, Roanoke and Trophy Club each gained one. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained five cases.

