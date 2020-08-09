Denton County Public Health announced 58 new patients had tested positive for the virus by Sunday afternoon, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 7,644.
The county also announced 67 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing the recovery total to 4,561 cases. After a net decrease of 9, the county’s active case total is now at 3,021.
Sunday marks the second consecutive day that the number of active cases has decreased. The active case total has declined by 52 since last Sunday, when it was at 3,073. Sunday’s 3,021 count is the lowest the county has reached since Aug. 5 and second-lowest since it eclipsed 3,000 on July 30.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 9
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|7,644
|58
|62
|Argyle
|37
|Aubrey
|49
|1
|Bartonville
|15
|Carrollton
|771
|3
|8
|Celina
|12
|Coppell
|5
|The Colony
|487
|2
|3
|Copper Canyon
|14
|Corinth
|170
|1
|1
|Cross Roads
|9
|Dallas
|228
|3
|5
|Denton
|1,455
|12
|18
|DSSLC
|91
|1
|Double Oak
|31
|Flower Mound
|419
|3
|1
|Fort Worth
|99
|1
|Frisco
|334
|2
|3
|Hackberry
|2
|Hebron
|2
|Hickory Creek
|30
|Highland Village
|91
|4
|Justin
|26
|Krugerville
|6
|Krum
|46
|1
|Lake Dallas
|102
|1
|Lakewood Village
|4
|Lewisville
|1,231
|13
|12
|Little Elm
|404
|3
|2
|Northlake
|26
|Oak Point
|24
|Pilot Point
|57
|Plano
|23
|Ponder
|10
|Prosper
|19
|1
|Providence Village
|45
|Roanoke
|55
|1
|1
|Sanger
|78
|2
|Shady Shores
|21
|1
|Southlake
|4
|Trophy Club
|78
|1
|Unincorporated
|1,034
|5
|4
Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Sunday with 13, while Denton gained 12. Highland Village gained four. Carrollton, Dallas, Flower Mound and Little Elm each gained three. Frisco, Sanger and The Colony gained two. Corinth, Fort Worth, Krum, Lake Dallas, Roanoke and Trophy Club each gained one. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained five cases.