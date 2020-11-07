201108_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage on June 30. 

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced 58 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 more people had recovered by Saturday afternoon, dropping the county’s number of active cases from 3,337 to 3,331. It was the first time the county has seen a decrease in active coronavirus cases since Oct. 5.

Oct. 5 was the day before county health officials began reporting cases confirmed by antigen testing in addition to the “gold standard” PCR tests. The county dropped from 1,622 active cases to 1,542 on Oct. 5 before more than a month of daily increases — a streak broken by Saturday’s net decrease of six.

Saturday’s 58 cases also snapped a streak of five consecutive days in which the county reported over 200 newly confirmed infections. However, Saturdays typically see less reporting activity than weekdays due to less staffing, with 2,141 cases reported on Saturdays since the pandemic started, the next lowest being Mondays at 2,906.

One active case was reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center on Saturday. The Colony gained the most cases in the county with eight, while Denton added seven. Flower Mound and Carrollton each gained six. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained 12 additional cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 7

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 18,114 58 138
Argyle 84 0
Aubrey 112 0 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,827 6 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,157 8 7
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 409 1 2
Cross Roads 24 1
Dallas 353 0 6
Denton 3,352 7 41
DSSLC 149 1 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 54 0
Flower Mound 1,102 6 1
Fort Worth 252 1
Frisco 1,027 4 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 90 0
Highland Village 232 1 4
Justin 76 0
Krugerville 22 0 1
Krum 108 1
Lake Dallas 184 1
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,740 3 17
Little Elm 960 3 6
Northlake 76 0 1
Oak Point 75 0
Pilot Point 159 1 1
Plano 43 0
Ponder 34 0
Prosper 67 0 1
Providence Village 106 0
Roanoke 171 0 1
Sanger 192 0
Shady Shores 48 0 1
Southlake 12 1
Trophy Club 221 0
Unincorporated 2,449 12 12

