Denton County Public Health announced 58 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 more people had recovered by Saturday afternoon, dropping the county’s number of active cases from 3,337 to 3,331. It was the first time the county has seen a decrease in active coronavirus cases since Oct. 5.
Oct. 5 was the day before county health officials began reporting cases confirmed by antigen testing in addition to the “gold standard” PCR tests. The county dropped from 1,622 active cases to 1,542 on Oct. 5 before more than a month of daily increases — a streak broken by Saturday’s net decrease of six.
Saturday’s 58 cases also snapped a streak of five consecutive days in which the county reported over 200 newly confirmed infections. However, Saturdays typically see less reporting activity than weekdays due to less staffing, with 2,141 cases reported on Saturdays since the pandemic started, the next lowest being Mondays at 2,906.
One active case was reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center on Saturday. The Colony gained the most cases in the county with eight, while Denton added seven. Flower Mound and Carrollton each gained six. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained 12 additional cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 7
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|18,114
|58
|138
|Argyle
|84
|0
|Aubrey
|112
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|44
|0
|Carrollton
|1,827
|6
|17
|Celina
|31
|0
|Coppell
|12
|0
|The Colony
|1,157
|8
|7
|Copper Canyon
|21
|0
|Corinth
|409
|1
|2
|Cross Roads
|24
|1
|Dallas
|353
|0
|6
|Denton
|3,352
|7
|41
|DSSLC
|149
|1
|2
|Dish
|1
|0
|Double Oak
|54
|0
|Flower Mound
|1,102
|6
|1
|Fort Worth
|252
|1
|Frisco
|1,027
|4
|16
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|26
|0
|Hickory Creek
|90
|0
|Highland Village
|232
|1
|4
|Justin
|76
|0
|Krugerville
|22
|0
|1
|Krum
|108
|1
|Lake Dallas
|184
|1
|Lakewood Village
|9
|0
|Lewisville
|2,740
|3
|17
|Little Elm
|960
|3
|6
|Northlake
|76
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|75
|0
|Pilot Point
|159
|1
|1
|Plano
|43
|0
|Ponder
|34
|0
|Prosper
|67
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|106
|0
|Roanoke
|171
|0
|1
|Sanger
|192
|0
|Shady Shores
|48
|0
|1
|Southlake
|12
|1
|Trophy Club
|221
|0
|Unincorporated
|2,449
|12
|12