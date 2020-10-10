Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that 58 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and that 54 residents have recovered from the virus.
The county’s active case load increased by four Saturday, from 1,931 to 1,935. That number has now increased for five consecutive days as it approaches 2,000, a number it dipped below more than a month ago.
In total, the county’s cumulative case count is now at 14,196, with its recoveries at 12,148. The death count holds at 113, with only four deaths reported since Sept. 22, all on Oct. 7.
Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 12, while Carrollton gained eight and Denton gained seven. The Colony gained five, Flower Mound gained four and Frisco gained three. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of seven new cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 10
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|14,196
|58
|113
|Argyle
|60
|0
|Aubrey
|89
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|40
|0
|Carrollton
|1,467
|8
|17
|Celina
|24
|0
|Coppell
|9
|0
|The Colony
|937
|5
|4
|Copper Canyon
|20
|0
|Corinth
|317
|2
|2
|Cross Roads
|17
|0
|Dallas
|322
|0
|6
|Denton
|2,680
|7
|35
|DSSLC
|128
|0
|1
|Dish
|1
|0
|Double Oak
|42
|0
|Flower Mound
|833
|4
|1
|Fort Worth
|195
|0
|Frisco
|710
|3
|6
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|16
|0
|Hickory Creek
|75
|0
|Highland Village
|184
|2
|3
|Justin
|53
|1
|Krugerville
|14
|0
|1
|Krum
|78
|0
|Lake Dallas
|156
|2
|Lakewood Village
|9
|0
|Lewisville
|2,174
|12
|17
|Little Elm
|742
|2
|6
|Northlake
|56
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|54
|0
|Pilot Point
|134
|0
|1
|Plano
|42
|0
|Ponder
|21
|0
|Prosper
|46
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|85
|0
|Roanoke
|136
|2
|1
|Sanger
|150
|0
|Shady Shores
|39
|0
|1
|Southlake
|7
|0
|Trophy Club
|166
|1
|Unincorporated
|1,865
|7
|8