201011_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage on June 30. 

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that 58 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and that 54 residents have recovered from the virus.

The county’s active case load increased by four Saturday, from 1,931 to 1,935. That number has now increased for five consecutive days as it approaches 2,000, a number it dipped below more than a month ago.

In total, the county’s cumulative case count is now at 14,196, with its recoveries at 12,148. The death count holds at 113, with only four deaths reported since Sept. 22, all on Oct. 7.

Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 12, while Carrollton gained eight and Denton gained seven. The Colony gained five, Flower Mound gained four and Frisco gained three. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of seven new cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 10

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 14,196 58 113
Argyle 60 0
Aubrey 89 0 1
Bartonville 40 0
Carrollton 1,467 8 17
Celina 24 0
Coppell 9 0
The Colony 937 5 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 317 2 2
Cross Roads 17 0
Dallas 322 0 6
Denton 2,680 7 35
DSSLC 128 0 1
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 42 0
Flower Mound 833 4 1
Fort Worth 195 0
Frisco 710 3 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 16 0
Hickory Creek 75 0
Highland Village 184 2 3
Justin 53 1
Krugerville 14 0 1
Krum 78 0
Lake Dallas 156 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,174 12 17
Little Elm 742 2 6
Northlake 56 0 1
Oak Point 54 0
Pilot Point 134 0 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 21 0
Prosper 46 0 1
Providence Village 85 0
Roanoke 136 2 1
Sanger 150 0
Shady Shores 39 0 1
Southlake 7 0
Trophy Club 166 1
Unincorporated 1,865 7 8

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!