Denton County Public Health announced 510 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and 546 had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon, decreasing the county’s number of active cases for the first time in over a month.
When DCPH last reported, on Wednesday, the county’s active coronavirus caseload came in at 12,100. That number dropped to 12,064 Saturday — the first time the county’s number of active cases has decreased since Nov. 17.
While it has been over a month since active cases last went on the decline, Saturday’s drop is unlikely to begin a trend of decreases, as the 510 additional cases still marked an all-time high for a weekend day.
Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 95.1% Saturday afternoon, with 77 intensive care unit beds occupied and four available. Of those beds, 36 were occupied by COVID-19 patients and 41 by patients with other ailments.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 90, while Lewisville gained 83. Carrollton gained 44, Flower Mound gained 39, Little Elm gained 29 and The Colony gained 28. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 77 additional cases.