DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park

Medical staff work at Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Denton County Public Health announced 510 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and 546 had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon, decreasing the county’s number of active cases for the first time in over a month.

When DCPH last reported, on Wednesday, the county’s active coronavirus caseload came in at 12,100. That number dropped to 12,064 Saturday — the first time the county’s number of active cases has decreased since Nov. 17.

While it has been over a month since active cases last went on the decline, Saturday’s drop is unlikely to begin a trend of decreases, as the 510 additional cases still marked an all-time high for a weekend day.

Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 95.1% Saturday afternoon, with 77 intensive care unit beds occupied and four available. Of those beds, 36 were occupied by COVID-19 patients and 41 by patients with other ailments.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 90, while Lewisville gained 83. Carrollton gained 44, Flower Mound gained 39, Little Elm gained 29 and The Colony gained 28. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 77 additional cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 26

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 36,813 510 187
Argyle 170 3
Aubrey 220 7 1
Bartonville 80 2
Carrollton 3,620 44 20
Celina 67 3
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,285 28 9
Copper Canyon 59 0
Corinth 1,002 12 3
Cross Roads 66 1 1
Dallas 462 1 6
Denton 6,407 90 55
DSSLC 170 0 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 121 0
Flower Mound 2,647 39 3
Fort Worth 587 9
Frisco 1,880 10 17
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 50 0
Hickory Creek 221 5
Highland Village 580 9 5
Justin 326 5 5
Krugerville 60 0 1
Krum 282 4
Lake Dallas 387 8
Lakewood Village 16 0
Lewisville 5,390 83 27
Little Elm 1,911 29 7
Northlake 236 6 1
Oak Point 159 1
Pilot Point 227 3 6
Plano 77 1
Ponder 73 0
Prosper 115 0 1
Providence Village 269 3 1
Roanoke 418 8 1
Sanger 447 8
Shady Shores 121 1 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 535 10
Unincorporated 5,015 77 13

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!