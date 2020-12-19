201220_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 479 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the countywide total up to 34,301 and county-leading Denton to 6,007.

Denton itself gained 72 cases Saturday, though its active case load dropped by 10 to 1,727. The county as a whole saw its number of active cases nearly surpass 11,000, going from 10,746 to 10,994. DCPH also announced 232 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing countywide recoveries to 23,124.

Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 91.6% Saturday, with 76 beds occupied and seven available — an increase of two compared to Friday’s five available beds.

Denton’s 72 additional cases led the county Saturday, with Lewisville gaining 58 and Flower Mound 55. The Colony gained 37, Little Elm 30, Carrollton 29 and Frisco 28. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 78 additional cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 19

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 34,301 479 183
Argyle 158 3
Aubrey 198 4 1
Bartonville 74 1
Carrollton 3,389 29 20
Celina 59 3
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 2,150 37 8
Copper Canyon 51 2
Corinth 933 11 3
Cross Roads 60 0 1
Dallas 448 4 6
Denton 6,007 72 55
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 113 0
Flower Mound 2,411 55 3
Fort Worth 532 10
Frisco 1,775 28 17
Hackberry 4 1
Hebron 49 1
Hickory Creek 202 3
Highland Village 515 5 5
Justin 309 3 5
Krugerville 54 0 1
Krum 262 4
Lake Dallas 360 0
Lakewood Village 14 0
Lewisville 5,050 58 24
Little Elm 1,773 30 7
Northlake 208 6 1
Oak Point 148 1
Pilot Point 217 0 6
Plano 73 1
Ponder 68 1
Prosper 109 2 1
Providence Village 244 2 1
Roanoke 381 8 1
Sanger 411 6
Shady Shores 109 4 1
Southlake 31 0
Trophy Club 484 6
Unincorporated 4,682 78 13

