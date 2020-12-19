Denton County Public Health announced 479 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the countywide total up to 34,301 and county-leading Denton to 6,007.
Denton itself gained 72 cases Saturday, though its active case load dropped by 10 to 1,727. The county as a whole saw its number of active cases nearly surpass 11,000, going from 10,746 to 10,994. DCPH also announced 232 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing countywide recoveries to 23,124.
Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 91.6% Saturday, with 76 beds occupied and seven available — an increase of two compared to Friday’s five available beds.
Denton’s 72 additional cases led the county Saturday, with Lewisville gaining 58 and Flower Mound 55. The Colony gained 37, Little Elm 30, Carrollton 29 and Frisco 28. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 78 additional cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 19
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|34,301
|479
|183
|Argyle
|158
|3
|Aubrey
|198
|4
|1
|Bartonville
|74
|1
|Carrollton
|3,389
|29
|20
|Celina
|59
|3
|Coppell
|13
|0
|The Colony
|2,150
|37
|8
|Copper Canyon
|51
|2
|Corinth
|933
|11
|3
|Cross Roads
|60
|0
|1
|Dallas
|448
|4
|6
|Denton
|6,007
|72
|55
|DSSLC
|170
|0
|3
|DISH
|3
|0
|Double Oak
|113
|0
|Flower Mound
|2,411
|55
|3
|Fort Worth
|532
|10
|Frisco
|1,775
|28
|17
|Hackberry
|4
|1
|Hebron
|49
|1
|Hickory Creek
|202
|3
|Highland Village
|515
|5
|5
|Justin
|309
|3
|5
|Krugerville
|54
|0
|1
|Krum
|262
|4
|Lake Dallas
|360
|0
|Lakewood Village
|14
|0
|Lewisville
|5,050
|58
|24
|Little Elm
|1,773
|30
|7
|Northlake
|208
|6
|1
|Oak Point
|148
|1
|Pilot Point
|217
|0
|6
|Plano
|73
|1
|Ponder
|68
|1
|Prosper
|109
|2
|1
|Providence Village
|244
|2
|1
|Roanoke
|381
|8
|1
|Sanger
|411
|6
|Shady Shores
|109
|4
|1
|Southlake
|31
|0
|Trophy Club
|484
|6
|Unincorporated
|4,682
|78
|13