Denton County Public Health announced 456 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 46,272 as its number of active cases approaches 14,000.
The county’s active case load increased by 131 Saturday, going from 13,794 Friday to 13,925. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DCPH will not report a coronavirus case update. By Tuesday afternoon, when it will next report, the county may have eclipsed 14,000 active cases.
DCPH also announced 325 newly recovered cases, increasing the county’s recovery total to 32,098. No coronavirus deaths were reported, though many could be confirmed in the week to come, as DCPH Director Matt Richardson said Friday that the department was investigating between 25 to 50 deaths, 12 of which were reported Friday afternoon.
Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 92.6% Saturday, with 88 of 95 beds occupied. Of those occupied beds, 48 were taken up by COVID-19 patients, with the other 40 taken up by patients with other illnesses or ailments.
Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 65, while Denton added 61. Flower Mound gained 38 and Carrollton gained 36. Little Elm, Frisco and The Colony gained 28, 27 and 26 cases, respectively. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a cumulative total of 73 additional cases.