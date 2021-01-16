210117_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 456 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 46,272 as its number of active cases approaches 14,000.

The county’s active case load increased by 131 Saturday, going from 13,794 Friday to 13,925. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DCPH will not report a coronavirus case update. By Tuesday afternoon, when it will next report, the county may have eclipsed 14,000 active cases.

DCPH also announced 325 newly recovered cases, increasing the county’s recovery total to 32,098. No coronavirus deaths were reported, though many could be confirmed in the week to come, as DCPH Director Matt Richardson said Friday that the department was investigating between 25 to 50 deaths, 12 of which were reported Friday afternoon.

Hospital adult ICU occupancy came in at 92.6% Saturday, with 88 of 95 beds occupied. Of those occupied beds, 48 were taken up by COVID-19 patients, with the other 40 taken up by patients with other illnesses or ailments.

Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 65, while Denton added 61. Flower Mound gained 38 and Carrollton gained 36. Little Elm, Frisco and The Colony gained 28, 27 and 26 cases, respectively. Additionally, unincorporated areas of the county gained a cumulative total of 73 additional cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 16

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 46,272 456 249
Argyle 213 5
Aubrey 292 7 1
Bartonville 93 1
Carrollton 4,561 36 26
Celina 104 1
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,933 26 10
Copper Canyon 70 2
Corinth 1,213 12 6
Cross Roads 82 0 2
Dallas 505 4 7
Denton 7,683 61 67
DSSLC 202 0 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 156 4
Flower Mound 3,520 38 8
Fort Worth 739 6
Frisco 2,529 27 20
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 61 1
Hickory Creek 274 3
Highland Village 775 7 6
Justin 372 2 5
Krugerville 84 0 1
Krum 335 2 1
Lake Dallas 463 3
Lakewood Village 22 0
Lewisville 6,617 65 44
Little Elm 2,478 28 8
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 319 8 1
Oak Point 204 1
Pilot Point 273 2 6
Plano 167 0 1
Ponder 95 0
Prosper 148 2 1
Providence Village 358 4 1
Roanoke 558 10 1
Sanger 525 3
Shady Shores 146 0 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 723 12
Unincorporated 6,321 73 22

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!