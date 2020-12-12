201213_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 423 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, increasing its cumulative case count to 29,886 and its active case count to 8,845.

In an illustration of just how quickly the pandemic is progressing, the county reached 20,000 cumulative cases less than a month ago, on Nov. 17. More than two months prior to that date, the county reached the 10,000 mark back on the final day of August.

Denton County is now nearing 30,000 cumulative cases, and the active caseload could reach 9,000 by Monday.

DCPH also announced 373 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the county’s recovery total to 20,876. Adult intensive care unit occupancy in hospitals in the county was reported at 93.4% Saturday afternoon, up from Friday’s 88.5%. Six beds are available, with 85 occupied.

Denton and Lewisville each gained 68 cases Saturday. Carrollton gained 52, Flower Mound 31, The Colony 29 and Little Elm 25. Unincorporated areas of the county gained 48 cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 12

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 29,886 423 165
Argyle 133 3
Aubrey 173 3 1
Bartonville 67 0
Carrollton 2,935 52 20
Celina 44 1
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,845 29 8
Copper Canyon 44 1
Corinth 808 11 3
Cross Roads 54 0 1
Dallas 425 1 6
Denton 5,307 68 44
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 106 0
Flower Mound 2,027 31 3
Fort Worth 467 6
Frisco 1,590 10 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 41 2
Hickory Creek 183 6
Highland Village 454 7 4
Justin 271 3 4
Krugerville 44 2 1
Krum 219 1
Lake Dallas 316 7
Lakewood Village 12 0
Lewisville 4,411 68 22
Little Elm 1,501 25 6
Northlake 160 7 1
Oak Point 129 0
Pilot Point 209 3 6
Plano 69 0
Ponder 57 0
Prosper 98 0 1
Providence Village 190 3
Roanoke 320 6 1
Sanger 360 6
Shady Shores 90 3 1
Southlake 26 0
Trophy Club 413 10
Unincorporated 4,099 48 13

