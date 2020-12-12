Denton County Public Health announced 423 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, increasing its cumulative case count to 29,886 and its active case count to 8,845.
In an illustration of just how quickly the pandemic is progressing, the county reached 20,000 cumulative cases less than a month ago, on Nov. 17. More than two months prior to that date, the county reached the 10,000 mark back on the final day of August.
Denton County is now nearing 30,000 cumulative cases, and the active caseload could reach 9,000 by Monday.
DCPH also announced 373 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the county’s recovery total to 20,876. Adult intensive care unit occupancy in hospitals in the county was reported at 93.4% Saturday afternoon, up from Friday’s 88.5%. Six beds are available, with 85 occupied.
Denton and Lewisville each gained 68 cases Saturday. Carrollton gained 52, Flower Mound 31, The Colony 29 and Little Elm 25. Unincorporated areas of the county gained 48 cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 12
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|29,886
|423
|165
|Argyle
|133
|3
|Aubrey
|173
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|67
|0
|Carrollton
|2,935
|52
|20
|Celina
|44
|1
|Coppell
|13
|0
|The Colony
|1,845
|29
|8
|Copper Canyon
|44
|1
|Corinth
|808
|11
|3
|Cross Roads
|54
|0
|1
|Dallas
|425
|1
|6
|Denton
|5,307
|68
|44
|DSSLC
|170
|0
|3
|DISH
|3
|0
|Double Oak
|106
|0
|Flower Mound
|2,027
|31
|3
|Fort Worth
|467
|6
|Frisco
|1,590
|10
|16
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|41
|2
|Hickory Creek
|183
|6
|Highland Village
|454
|7
|4
|Justin
|271
|3
|4
|Krugerville
|44
|2
|1
|Krum
|219
|1
|Lake Dallas
|316
|7
|Lakewood Village
|12
|0
|Lewisville
|4,411
|68
|22
|Little Elm
|1,501
|25
|6
|Northlake
|160
|7
|1
|Oak Point
|129
|0
|Pilot Point
|209
|3
|6
|Plano
|69
|0
|Ponder
|57
|0
|Prosper
|98
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|190
|3
|Roanoke
|320
|6
|1
|Sanger
|360
|6
|Shady Shores
|90
|3
|1
|Southlake
|26
|0
|Trophy Club
|413
|10
|Unincorporated
|4,099
|48
|13