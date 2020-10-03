Denton County Public Health announced 42 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, six of which were residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.
All six of the living center cases were reported as active, increasing its active case load to 19 and its cumulative case total to 123.
The county also announced 33 recoveries from the virus, resulting in an active case load of 1,622 after a net gain of nine.
Though it did not gain or lose any Friday, the county has not seen a drop in active cases since Sept. 28. The county has not reported a death since it reported two on Sept. 22, remaining at 109, and its cumulative case count is now at 12,425 with its recovery total at 10,694.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with eight. Lewisville gained five, while Carrollton and Frisco each gained four. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of four cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 3
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|12,425
|42
|109
|Argyle
|54
|0
|Aubrey
|77
|1
|1
|Bartonville
|34
|0
|Carrollton
|1,339
|4
|16
|Celina
|18
|0
|Coppell
|7
|0
|The Colony
|798
|1
|4
|Copper Canyon
|18
|0
|Corinth
|274
|0
|2
|Cross Roads
|12
|0
|Dallas
|307
|0
|6
|Denton
|2,377
|8
|34
|DSSLC
|123
|6
|1
|DISH
|1
|0
|Double Oak
|34
|0
|Flower Mound
|723
|2
|1
|Fort Worth
|178
|0
|Frisco
|523
|4
|5
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|14
|1
|Hickory Creek
|60
|0
|Highland Village
|155
|1
|3
|Justin
|46
|0
|Krugerville
|11
|0
|1
|Krum
|69
|0
|Lake Dallas
|147
|0
|Lakewood Village
|8
|0
|Lewisville
|1,941
|5
|17
|Little Elm
|656
|3
|5
|Northlake
|50
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|49
|0
|Pilot Point
|115
|0
|1
|Plano
|36
|0
|Ponder
|17
|0
|Prosper
|35
|1
|1
|Providence Village
|74
|0
|Roanoke
|119
|0
|1
|Sanger
|140
|0
|Shady Shores
|34
|0
|1
|Southlake
|4
|0
|Trophy Club
|135
|1
|Unincorporated
|1,610
|4
|8