The front gate at Denton State Supported Living Center, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 42 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, six of which were residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

All six of the living center cases were reported as active, increasing its active case load to 19 and its cumulative case total to 123.

The county also announced 33 recoveries from the virus, resulting in an active case load of 1,622 after a net gain of nine.

Though it did not gain or lose any Friday, the county has not seen a drop in active cases since Sept. 28. The county has not reported a death since it reported two on Sept. 22, remaining at 109, and its cumulative case count is now at 12,425 with its recovery total at 10,694.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with eight. Lewisville gained five, while Carrollton and Frisco each gained four. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of four cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 3

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 12,425 42 109
Argyle 54 0
Aubrey 77 1 1
Bartonville 34 0
Carrollton 1,339 4 16
Celina 18 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 798 1 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 274 0 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 307 0 6
Denton 2,377 8 34
DSSLC 123 6 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 34 0
Flower Mound 723 2 1
Fort Worth 178 0
Frisco 523 4 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 14 1
Hickory Creek 60 0
Highland Village 155 1 3
Justin 46 0
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,941 5 17
Little Elm 656 3 5
Northlake 50 0 1
Oak Point 49 0
Pilot Point 115 0 1
Plano 36 0
Ponder 17 0
Prosper 35 1 1
Providence Village 74 0
Roanoke 119 0 1
Sanger 140 0
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 135 1
Unincorporated 1,610 4 8

