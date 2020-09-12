200913_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage on June 30. 

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that 37 additional residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county’s cumulative total to over 11,000 but representing the lowest single-day increase since 36 cases were reported June 15, nearly three months ago.

The county now sits at 11,014 confirmed cases of the virus, though the number of new cases has continued to slow over the past weeks. The number of recoveries is up to 9,385 after the county reported 51 on Saturday, and active case volume continues to drop, now at an estimated 1,524 after a decrease of 14.

The county reported only one additional case from a resident age 70 or older. People 70 and older account for 67 of the county’s 105 confirmed deaths so far from the virus.

None of the county’s cities gained double-digit cases Saturday. Carrollton gained the most with six, while Denton added five and Frisco four. Additionally, nine infections were reported from unincorporated parts of Denton County.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 12

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,014 37 105
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 70 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1,196 6 16
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 712 0 4
Copper Canyon 16 0
Corinth 246 0 2
Cross Roads 11 1
Dallas 292 2 6
Denton 2,122 5 31
DSSLC 100 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 633 0 1
Fort Worth 159 1
Frisco 423 4 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 10 0
Hickory Creek 50 0
Highland Village 133 2 3
Justin 39 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 141 0
Lakewood Village 7 0
Lewisville 1,746 1 17
Little Elm 573 3 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 40 0
Pilot Point 100 0 1
Plano 30 2
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 26 0 1
Providence Village 65 0
Roanoke 91 0 1
Sanger 122 0
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 121 1
Unincorporated 1,438 9 7

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!