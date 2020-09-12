Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that 37 additional residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county’s cumulative total to over 11,000 but representing the lowest single-day increase since 36 cases were reported June 15, nearly three months ago.
The county now sits at 11,014 confirmed cases of the virus, though the number of new cases has continued to slow over the past weeks. The number of recoveries is up to 9,385 after the county reported 51 on Saturday, and active case volume continues to drop, now at an estimated 1,524 after a decrease of 14.
The county reported only one additional case from a resident age 70 or older. People 70 and older account for 67 of the county’s 105 confirmed deaths so far from the virus.
None of the county’s cities gained double-digit cases Saturday. Carrollton gained the most with six, while Denton added five and Frisco four. Additionally, nine infections were reported from unincorporated parts of Denton County.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 12
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|11,014
|37
|105
|Argyle
|49
|0
|Aubrey
|70
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|28
|0
|Carrollton
|1,196
|6
|16
|Celina
|14
|0
|Coppell
|7
|0
|The Colony
|712
|0
|4
|Copper Canyon
|16
|0
|Corinth
|246
|0
|2
|Cross Roads
|11
|1
|Dallas
|292
|2
|6
|Denton
|2,122
|5
|31
|DSSLC
|100
|0
|1
|Double Oak
|32
|0
|Flower Mound
|633
|0
|1
|Fort Worth
|159
|1
|Frisco
|423
|4
|5
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|10
|0
|Hickory Creek
|50
|0
|Highland Village
|133
|2
|3
|Justin
|39
|0
|Krugerville
|10
|0
|1
|Krum
|61
|0
|Lake Dallas
|141
|0
|Lakewood Village
|7
|0
|Lewisville
|1,746
|1
|17
|Little Elm
|573
|3
|5
|Northlake
|47
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|40
|0
|Pilot Point
|100
|0
|1
|Plano
|30
|2
|Ponder
|15
|0
|Prosper
|26
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|65
|0
|Roanoke
|91
|0
|1
|Sanger
|122
|0
|Shady Shores
|32
|0
|1
|Southlake
|4
|0
|Trophy Club
|121
|1
|Unincorporated
|1,438
|9
|7