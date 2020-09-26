200927_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

Denton County Public provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage on June 30. 

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced 35 additional residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Saturday afternoon and 29 are considered to be newly recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the county increased for the third consecutive day.

While weekends typically see less reporting activity due to less staffing, Saturday’s 35 cases are the lowest the county has reported since 17 on June 14. However, with only 29 recoveries reported, the county’s active case load increased for the third consecutive day, from 1,571 to 1,577.

For weeks, the county seemed to be approaching the 1,500 mark as the number of active cases steadily declined, but the active case load has been on the rise since Thursday. The county is nearing 12,000 cumulative virus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Little Elm gained the most cases Saturday with six, while Lewisville gained five. Denton gained four and Carrollton, Flower Mound and The Colony each added three. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of six new cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 26

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,985 35 109
Argyle 50 0
Aubrey 73 0 1
Bartonville 32 0
Carrollton 1,289 3 16
Celina 16 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 769 3 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 271 1 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 306 0 6
Denton 2,311 4 34
DSSLC 109 0 1
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 703 3 1
Fort Worth 174 0
Frisco 481 0 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 13 0
Hickory Creek 56 1
Highland Village 146 1 3
Justin 42 0
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,882 5 17
Little Elm 628 6 5
Northlake 49 0 1
Oak Point 46 0
Pilot Point 111 0 1
Plano 34 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 29 1 1
Providence Village 69 0
Roanoke 110 1 1
Sanger 136 0
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 127 0
Unincorporated 1,560 6 8

