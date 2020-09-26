Denton County Public Health announced 35 additional residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Saturday afternoon and 29 are considered to be newly recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the county increased for the third consecutive day.
While weekends typically see less reporting activity due to less staffing, Saturday’s 35 cases are the lowest the county has reported since 17 on June 14. However, with only 29 recoveries reported, the county’s active case load increased for the third consecutive day, from 1,571 to 1,577.
For weeks, the county seemed to be approaching the 1,500 mark as the number of active cases steadily declined, but the active case load has been on the rise since Thursday. The county is nearing 12,000 cumulative virus cases since the start of the pandemic.
Little Elm gained the most cases Saturday with six, while Lewisville gained five. Denton gained four and Carrollton, Flower Mound and The Colony each added three. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of six new cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 26
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|11,985
|35
|109
|Argyle
|50
|0
|Aubrey
|73
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|32
|0
|Carrollton
|1,289
|3
|16
|Celina
|16
|0
|Coppell
|7
|0
|The Colony
|769
|3
|4
|Copper Canyon
|18
|0
|Corinth
|271
|1
|2
|Cross Roads
|12
|0
|Dallas
|306
|0
|6
|Denton
|2,311
|4
|34
|DSSLC
|109
|0
|1
|Dish
|1
|0
|Double Oak
|33
|0
|Flower Mound
|703
|3
|1
|Fort Worth
|174
|0
|Frisco
|481
|0
|5
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|13
|0
|Hickory Creek
|56
|1
|Highland Village
|146
|1
|3
|Justin
|42
|0
|Krugerville
|11
|0
|1
|Krum
|69
|0
|Lake Dallas
|147
|0
|Lakewood Village
|8
|0
|Lewisville
|1,882
|5
|17
|Little Elm
|628
|6
|5
|Northlake
|49
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|46
|0
|Pilot Point
|111
|0
|1
|Plano
|34
|0
|Ponder
|16
|0
|Prosper
|29
|1
|1
|Providence Village
|69
|0
|Roanoke
|110
|1
|1
|Sanger
|136
|0
|Shady Shores
|34
|0
|1
|Southlake
|4
|0
|Trophy Club
|127
|0
|Unincorporated
|1,560
|6
|8