Denton County Public Health announced 251 additional residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Saturday afternoon, increasing the county’s cumulative case total to 19,573 and its number of active cases to 3,867 as it approaches 20,000 and 4,000 in those metrics.
While Saturdays typically see less reporting activity — last weekend saw only 58 new cases — due to less staffing, the 251 cases mirror the county’s ongoing trend of increasing caseload. Public Health Director Matt Richardson has shown concern in past weeks’ county Commissioners Court meetings over the growth in cases, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner, which could worsen the spread of the virus.
The county also reported 79 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing its recovery total to 15,564, but active cases still saw a net increase of 172.
Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 41. Denton gained 31, Frisco gained 24 and Carrollton 22. Other cities and towns with double-digit increases included The Colony with 16, Little Elm with 15, Flower Mound with 12 and Corinth with 10. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 33 new cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 14
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|19,573
|251
|142
|Argyle
|86
|0
|Aubrey
|119
|1
|1
|Bartonville
|46
|2
|Carrollton
|1,973
|22
|17
|Celina
|33
|1
|Coppell
|12
|0
|The Colony
|1,254
|16
|8
|Copper Canyon
|25
|0
|Corinth
|456
|10
|2
|Cross Roads
|28
|2
|Dallas
|366
|2
|6
|Denton
|3,578
|31
|42
|DSSLC
|161
|0
|2
|Dish
|1
|0
|Double Oak
|55
|1
|Flower Mound
|1,182
|12
|1
|Fort Worth
|291
|6
|Frisco
|1,139
|24
|16
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|28
|0
|Hickory Creek
|99
|2
|Highland Village
|250
|0
|4
|Justin
|98
|3
|Krugerville
|23
|0
|1
|Krum
|125
|6
|Lake Dallas
|194
|3
|Lakewood Village
|9
|0
|Lewisville
|2,949
|41
|19
|Little Elm
|1,023
|15
|6
|Northlake
|89
|4
|1
|Oak Point
|88
|2
|Pilot Point
|162
|1
|1
|Plano
|46
|2
|Ponder
|35
|0
|Prosper
|72
|2
|1
|Providence Village
|116
|1
|Roanoke
|185
|3
|1
|Sanger
|207
|2
|Shady Shores
|51
|0
|1
|Southlake
|14
|0
|Trophy Club
|240
|1
|Unincorporated
|2,662
|33
|12