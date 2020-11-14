201115_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 251 additional residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Saturday afternoon, increasing the county’s cumulative case total to 19,573 and its number of active cases to 3,867 as it approaches 20,000 and 4,000 in those metrics.

While Saturdays typically see less reporting activity — last weekend saw only 58 new cases — due to less staffing, the 251 cases mirror the county’s ongoing trend of increasing caseload. Public Health Director Matt Richardson has shown concern in past weeks’ county Commissioners Court meetings over the growth in cases, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner, which could worsen the spread of the virus.

The county also reported 79 newly recovered cases of the virus, increasing its recovery total to 15,564, but active cases still saw a net increase of 172.

Lewisville gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 41. Denton gained 31, Frisco gained 24 and Carrollton 22. Other cities and towns with double-digit increases included The Colony with 16, Little Elm with 15, Flower Mound with 12 and Corinth with 10. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 33 new cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 14

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 19,573 251 142
Argyle 86 0
Aubrey 119 1 1
Bartonville 46 2
Carrollton 1,973 22 17
Celina 33 1
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,254 16 8
Copper Canyon 25 0
Corinth 456 10 2
Cross Roads 28 2
Dallas 366 2 6
Denton 3,578 31 42
DSSLC 161 0 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 55 1
Flower Mound 1,182 12 1
Fort Worth 291 6
Frisco 1,139 24 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 28 0
Hickory Creek 99 2
Highland Village 250 0 4
Justin 98 3
Krugerville 23 0 1
Krum 125 6
Lake Dallas 194 3
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,949 41 19
Little Elm 1,023 15 6
Northlake 89 4 1
Oak Point 88 2
Pilot Point 162 1 1
Plano 46 2
Ponder 35 0
Prosper 72 2 1
Providence Village 116 1
Roanoke 185 3 1
Sanger 207 2
Shady Shores 51 0 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 240 1
Unincorporated 2,662 33 12

