Medical staff work at Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that an additional 216 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest number of new cases reported for a single day since Nov. 28.

On Nov. 28 — also a Saturday — 182 new cases were announced. Weekend days typically see less reporting activity from DCPH due to less staffing, with Saturdays frequently seeing the lowest number of newly confirmed cases in a given week. The department doesn’t report on Sundays.

The relatively low case count resulted in a rare drop in active cases, as the county decreased from 15,043 Friday to 14,938 as of Saturday. DCPH also reported 322 newly recovered virus cases, increasing the countywide recovery total to 34,595.

Adult intensive care unit occupancy for the county’s hospitals came in at 96.7% Saturday, with 87 beds occupied and only three staffed ICU beds available. Of the 90 total beds, 51 were taken up by COVID-19 patients, while 36 were occupied by patients with other illnesses or ailments.

Of the new cases announced Saturday, Denton gained the most with 34. Lewisville gained 26 cases and Flower Mound gained 21. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 22 virus cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 23

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 49,816 216 283
Argyle 229 1 1
Aubrey 309 0 1
Bartonville 101 2
Carrollton 4,888 19 31
Celina 118 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,114 16 11
Copper Canyon 77 0
Corinth 1,310 3 9
Cross Roads 88 0 2
Dallas 521 0 7
Denton 8,197 34 68
DSSLC 208 6 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 161 1
Flower Mound 3,862 21 13
Fort Worth 792 3 1
Frisco 2,715 14 23
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 68 0
Hickory Creek 292 4
Highland Village 846 4 6
Justin 391 0 5
Krugerville 94 0 1
Krum 349 1 1
Lake Dallas 504 4
Lakewood Village 25 0
Lewisville 7,186 26 49
Little Elm 2,732 12 9
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 354 2 2
Oak Point 216 0
Pilot Point 302 3 7
Plano 170 0 2
Ponder 105 1
Prosper 155 1 1
Providence Village 387 4 1
Roanoke 597 2 1
Sanger 561 5
Shady Shores 158 0 1
Southlake 38 0
Trophy Club 775 4
Unincorporated 6,792 22 27

