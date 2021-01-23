Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that an additional 216 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest number of new cases reported for a single day since Nov. 28.
On Nov. 28 — also a Saturday — 182 new cases were announced. Weekend days typically see less reporting activity from DCPH due to less staffing, with Saturdays frequently seeing the lowest number of newly confirmed cases in a given week. The department doesn’t report on Sundays.
The relatively low case count resulted in a rare drop in active cases, as the county decreased from 15,043 Friday to 14,938 as of Saturday. DCPH also reported 322 newly recovered virus cases, increasing the countywide recovery total to 34,595.
Adult intensive care unit occupancy for the county’s hospitals came in at 96.7% Saturday, with 87 beds occupied and only three staffed ICU beds available. Of the 90 total beds, 51 were taken up by COVID-19 patients, while 36 were occupied by patients with other illnesses or ailments.
Of the new cases announced Saturday, Denton gained the most with 34. Lewisville gained 26 cases and Flower Mound gained 21. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 22 virus cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 23
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|49,816
|216
|283
|Argyle
|229
|1
|1
|Aubrey
|309
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|101
|2
|Carrollton
|4,888
|19
|31
|Celina
|118
|1
|Coppell
|17
|0
|The Colony
|3,114
|16
|11
|Copper Canyon
|77
|0
|Corinth
|1,310
|3
|9
|Cross Roads
|88
|0
|2
|Dallas
|521
|0
|7
|Denton
|8,197
|34
|68
|DSSLC
|208
|6
|3
|Dish
|4
|0
|Double Oak
|161
|1
|Flower Mound
|3,862
|21
|13
|Fort Worth
|792
|3
|1
|Frisco
|2,715
|14
|23
|Hackberry
|5
|0
|Hebron
|68
|0
|Hickory Creek
|292
|4
|Highland Village
|846
|4
|6
|Justin
|391
|0
|5
|Krugerville
|94
|0
|1
|Krum
|349
|1
|1
|Lake Dallas
|504
|4
|Lakewood Village
|25
|0
|Lewisville
|7,186
|26
|49
|Little Elm
|2,732
|12
|9
|New Fairview
|3
|0
|Northlake
|354
|2
|2
|Oak Point
|216
|0
|Pilot Point
|302
|3
|7
|Plano
|170
|0
|2
|Ponder
|105
|1
|Prosper
|155
|1
|1
|Providence Village
|387
|4
|1
|Roanoke
|597
|2
|1
|Sanger
|561
|5
|Shady Shores
|158
|0
|1
|Southlake
|38
|0
|Trophy Club
|775
|4
|Unincorporated
|6,792
|22
|27