DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage in June.

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced 182 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, the county’s lowest daily increase since 58 were reported Nov. 7.

Saturday’s 182 new cases come on the heels of Friday’s 305, already a drastic decrease from the rest of the week, in which the county reported over 400 every day it released an update for. Saturdays typically see less reporting activity due to decreased staffing at the health department — the 58 cases Nov. 7 came on a Saturday as well. However, this Saturday’s and Friday’s results came days after the Thanksgiving holiday, when many testing sites and clinics were closed.

The county’s cumulative coronavirus case total now sits at 23,276. County officials also reported 101 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 17,605. After a net increase of 81, the county’s active case count has risen to 5,523.

Denton gained the most cases Saturday with 31, with Frisco gaining 22. The Colony gained 19 while Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound each increased by double digits as well — 17, 16 and 13, respectively. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 21 cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 28

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 23,276 182 148
Argyle 103 2
Aubrey 140 2 1
Bartonville 52 0
Carrollton 2,317 17 18
Celina 36 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,455 19 8
Copper Canyon 32 1
Corinth 577 4 2
Cross Roads 36 1 1
Dallas 386 2 6
Denton 4,242 31 43
DSSLC 168 0 2
Dish 3 0
Double Oak 73 1
Flower Mound 1,438 13 2
Fort Worth 336 2
Frisco 1,351 22 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 32 0
Hickory Creek 127 0
Highland Village 308 1 4
Justin 171 1
Krugerville 29 1 1
Krum 164 2
Lake Dallas 234 1
Lakewood Village 10 0
Lewisville 3,444 16 20
Little Elm 1,201 9 6
Northlake 109 1 1
Oak Point 99 0
Pilot Point 186 1 1
Plano 53 4
Ponder 39 0
Prosper 85 2 1
Providence Village 148 0
Roanoke 236 1 1
Sanger 267 1
Shady Shores 66 0 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 283 3
Unincorporated 3,210 21 13

