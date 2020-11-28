Denton County Public Health announced 182 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, the county’s lowest daily increase since 58 were reported Nov. 7.
Saturday’s 182 new cases come on the heels of Friday’s 305, already a drastic decrease from the rest of the week, in which the county reported over 400 every day it released an update for. Saturdays typically see less reporting activity due to decreased staffing at the health department — the 58 cases Nov. 7 came on a Saturday as well. However, this Saturday’s and Friday’s results came days after the Thanksgiving holiday, when many testing sites and clinics were closed.
The county’s cumulative coronavirus case total now sits at 23,276. County officials also reported 101 newly recovered cases of the virus, bringing the recovery total to 17,605. After a net increase of 81, the county’s active case count has risen to 5,523.
Denton gained the most cases Saturday with 31, with Frisco gaining 22. The Colony gained 19 while Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound each increased by double digits as well — 17, 16 and 13, respectively. Unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 21 cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 28
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|23,276
|182
|148
|Argyle
|103
|2
|Aubrey
|140
|2
|1
|Bartonville
|52
|0
|Carrollton
|2,317
|17
|18
|Celina
|36
|0
|Coppell
|13
|0
|The Colony
|1,455
|19
|8
|Copper Canyon
|32
|1
|Corinth
|577
|4
|2
|Cross Roads
|36
|1
|1
|Dallas
|386
|2
|6
|Denton
|4,242
|31
|43
|DSSLC
|168
|0
|2
|Dish
|3
|0
|Double Oak
|73
|1
|Flower Mound
|1,438
|13
|2
|Fort Worth
|336
|2
|Frisco
|1,351
|22
|16
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|32
|0
|Hickory Creek
|127
|0
|Highland Village
|308
|1
|4
|Justin
|171
|1
|Krugerville
|29
|1
|1
|Krum
|164
|2
|Lake Dallas
|234
|1
|Lakewood Village
|10
|0
|Lewisville
|3,444
|16
|20
|Little Elm
|1,201
|9
|6
|Northlake
|109
|1
|1
|Oak Point
|99
|0
|Pilot Point
|186
|1
|1
|Plano
|53
|4
|Ponder
|39
|0
|Prosper
|85
|2
|1
|Providence Village
|148
|0
|Roanoke
|236
|1
|1
|Sanger
|267
|1
|Shady Shores
|66
|0
|1
|Southlake
|14
|0
|Trophy Club
|283
|3
|Unincorporated
|3,210
|21
|13