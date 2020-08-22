Denton County Public Health announced 145 people have newly tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday afternoon and 180 have recovered, decreasing the county’s active case load to 2,477, the lowest it’s been since July 22.
The county surpassed 9,000 total COVID-19 cases Saturday as it reached 9,095, although recoveries continue to outpace newly reported cases, with the county reaching a total of 6,525 recoveries. The number of active cases has not increased since Aug. 7, when the county went from 3,023 to 3,051.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 34. Lewisville gained 22 while Carrollton added 18 and Flower Mound added 16. Thirteen cases were from unincorporated parts of the county. The Colony also had a double-digit case increase with 10.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 22
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|9,095
|145
|93
|Argyle
|42
|0
|Aubrey
|56
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|23
|1
|Carrollton
|950
|18
|14
|Celina
|12
|0
|Coppell
|7
|0
|The Colony
|589
|10
|3
|Copper Canyon
|14
|0
|Corinth
|202
|1
|1
|Cross Roads
|10
|0
|Dallas
|264
|2
|5
|Denton
|1,751
|34
|28
|DSSLC
|91
|0
|1
|Double Oak
|31
|0
|Flower Mound
|518
|16
|1
|Fort Worth
|132
|1
|Frisco
|362
|1
|5
|Hackberry
|2
|0
|Hebron
|4
|1
|Hickory Creek
|40
|0
|Highland Village
|109
|0
|3
|Justin
|36
|0
|Krugerville
|9
|0
|Krum
|53
|2
|Lake Dallas
|118
|2
|Lakewood Village
|5
|0
|Lewisville
|1,436
|22
|16
|Little Elm
|469
|5
|4
|Northlake
|38
|2
|1
|Oak Point
|31
|1
|Pilot Point
|82
|3
|1
|Plano
|27
|0
|Ponder
|10
|0
|Prosper
|22
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|54
|0
|Roanoke
|67
|4
|1
|Sanger
|99
|2
|Shady Shores
|26
|1
|1
|Southlake
|4
|0
|Trophy Club
|94
|3
|Unincorporated
|1,206
|13
|6