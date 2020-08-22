Testing

Denton County Public Health workers test residents for the novel coronavirus June 30 at the UNT Union Circle Parking Garage.

 Fiona Scoggin/For the DRC

Denton County Public Health announced 145 people have newly tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday afternoon and 180 have recovered, decreasing the county’s active case load to 2,477, the lowest it’s been since July 22.

The county surpassed 9,000 total COVID-19 cases Saturday as it reached 9,095, although recoveries continue to outpace newly reported cases, with the county reaching a total of 6,525 recoveries. The number of active cases has not increased since Aug. 7, when the county went from 3,023 to 3,051.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 34. Lewisville gained 22 while Carrollton added 18 and Flower Mound added 16. Thirteen cases were from unincorporated parts of the county. The Colony also had a double-digit case increase with 10.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 22

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 9,095 145 93
Argyle 42 0
Aubrey 56 0 1
Bartonville 23 1
Carrollton 950 18 14
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 589 10 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 202 1 1
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 264 2 5
Denton 1,751 34 28
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 518 16 1
Fort Worth 132 1
Frisco 362 1 5
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 4 1
Hickory Creek 40 0
Highland Village 109 0 3
Justin 36 0
Krugerville 9 0
Krum 53 2
Lake Dallas 118 2
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,436 22 16
Little Elm 469 5 4
Northlake 38 2 1
Oak Point 31 1
Pilot Point 82 3 1
Plano 27 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 22 0 1
Providence Village 54 0
Roanoke 67 4 1
Sanger 99 2
Shady Shores 26 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 94 3
Unincorporated 1,206 13 6

