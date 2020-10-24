201025_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage in June.

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced 125 additional residents had tested positive for the coronavirus and that 66 more residents had recovered from COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 16,054 and its recovery total to 13,201.

The county’s active case load increased by 59 Saturday and is now at 2,735, nearing 3,000. It dropped below that mark Aug. 10 and reached as low as 1,507 Sept. 23 before it began to steadily increase, and has not dropped for a day of reporting since Oct. 5.

Little Elm gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 23, followed by Lewisville at 17 and Denton at 11. Frisco gained eight, while The Colony and Sanger each gained seven. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 19 new cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 24

Location Current cases Case increases Deaths
Denton County 16,054 125 118
Argyle 70 1
Aubrey 100 0 1
Bartonville 42 1
Carrollton 1,645 5 17
Celina 29 1
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,039 7 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 364 2 2
Cross Roads 20 0
Dallas 340 0 6
Denton 2,998 11 37
DSSLC 138 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 46 0
Flower Mound 945 5 1
Fort Worth 219 5
Frisco 847 8 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 25 0
Hickory Creek 86 1
Highland Village 203 1 3
Justin 64 2
Krugerville 19 1 1
Krum 98 1
Lake Dallas 167 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,435 17 17
Little Elm 864 23 6
Northlake 64 0 1
Oak Point 63 0
Pilot Point 151 1 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 28 0
Prosper 60 2 1
Providence Village 94 0
Roanoke 153 2 1
Sanger 173 7
Shady Shores 44 0 1
Southlake 9 0
Trophy Club 192 2
Unincorporated 2,134 19 10

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!