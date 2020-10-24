Denton County Public Health announced 125 additional residents had tested positive for the coronavirus and that 66 more residents had recovered from COVID-19 by Saturday afternoon, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 16,054 and its recovery total to 13,201.
The county’s active case load increased by 59 Saturday and is now at 2,735, nearing 3,000. It dropped below that mark Aug. 10 and reached as low as 1,507 Sept. 23 before it began to steadily increase, and has not dropped for a day of reporting since Oct. 5.
Little Elm gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 23, followed by Lewisville at 17 and Denton at 11. Frisco gained eight, while The Colony and Sanger each gained seven. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 19 new cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 24
|Location
|Current cases
|Case increases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|16,054
|125
|118
|Argyle
|70
|1
|Aubrey
|100
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|42
|1
|Carrollton
|1,645
|5
|17
|Celina
|29
|1
|Coppell
|11
|0
|The Colony
|1,039
|7
|5
|Copper Canyon
|20
|0
|Corinth
|364
|2
|2
|Cross Roads
|20
|0
|Dallas
|340
|0
|6
|Denton
|2,998
|11
|37
|DSSLC
|138
|0
|1
|DISH
|1
|0
|Double Oak
|46
|0
|Flower Mound
|945
|5
|1
|Fort Worth
|219
|5
|Frisco
|847
|8
|6
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|25
|0
|Hickory Creek
|86
|1
|Highland Village
|203
|1
|3
|Justin
|64
|2
|Krugerville
|19
|1
|1
|Krum
|98
|1
|Lake Dallas
|167
|0
|Lakewood Village
|9
|0
|Lewisville
|2,435
|17
|17
|Little Elm
|864
|23
|6
|Northlake
|64
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|63
|0
|Pilot Point
|151
|1
|1
|Plano
|42
|0
|Ponder
|28
|0
|Prosper
|60
|2
|1
|Providence Village
|94
|0
|Roanoke
|153
|2
|1
|Sanger
|173
|7
|Shady Shores
|44
|0
|1
|Southlake
|9
|0
|Trophy Club
|192
|2
|Unincorporated
|2,134
|19
|10