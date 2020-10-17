201018_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Denton County Public Health announced 123 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that 58 more residents had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon.

The county now sits at 15,132 cumulative cases with 12,623 recoveries. Its active case load increased for the 11th consecutive day, from 2,327 to 2,392.

While Saturdays typically see relatively low numbers of confirmed cases due to lower staffing, the 123 additional cases mark the first time a Saturday has seen triple-digits since 131 were reported Aug. 29.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 26, while Lewisville gained 21 and Carrollton gained 12. Flower Mound gained nine. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 15 cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 17

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 15,132 123 117
Argyle 64 0
Aubrey 97 0 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,560 12 17
Celina 27 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 991 4 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 343 4 2
Cross Roads 19 1
Dallas 334 2 6
Denton 2,839 26 37
DSSLC 129 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 44 0
Flower Mound 901 9 1
Fort Worth 203 2
Frisco 790 6 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 23 0
Hickory Creek 81 0
Highland Village 195 4 3
Justin 60 0
Krugerville 18 2 1
Krum 85 0
Lake Dallas 160 1
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,296 21 17
Little Elm 794 5 6
Northlake 61 0 1
Oak Point 57 0
Pilot Point 144 0 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 26 3
Prosper 51 0 1
Providence Village 94 1
Roanoke 144 3 1
Sanger 158 0
Shady Shores 43 0 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 186 2
Unincorporated 1,980 15 10

