Denton County Public Health announced 123 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that 58 more residents had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon.
The county now sits at 15,132 cumulative cases with 12,623 recoveries. Its active case load increased for the 11th consecutive day, from 2,327 to 2,392.
While Saturdays typically see relatively low numbers of confirmed cases due to lower staffing, the 123 additional cases mark the first time a Saturday has seen triple-digits since 131 were reported Aug. 29.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 26, while Lewisville gained 21 and Carrollton gained 12. Flower Mound gained nine. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a cumulative total of 15 cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 17
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|15,132
|123
|117
|Argyle
|64
|0
|Aubrey
|97
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|41
|0
|Carrollton
|1,560
|12
|17
|Celina
|27
|0
|Coppell
|11
|0
|The Colony
|991
|4
|4
|Copper Canyon
|20
|0
|Corinth
|343
|4
|2
|Cross Roads
|19
|1
|Dallas
|334
|2
|6
|Denton
|2,839
|26
|37
|DSSLC
|129
|0
|1
|DISH
|1
|0
|Double Oak
|44
|0
|Flower Mound
|901
|9
|1
|Fort Worth
|203
|2
|Frisco
|790
|6
|6
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|23
|0
|Hickory Creek
|81
|0
|Highland Village
|195
|4
|3
|Justin
|60
|0
|Krugerville
|18
|2
|1
|Krum
|85
|0
|Lake Dallas
|160
|1
|Lakewood Village
|9
|0
|Lewisville
|2,296
|21
|17
|Little Elm
|794
|5
|6
|Northlake
|61
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|57
|0
|Pilot Point
|144
|0
|1
|Plano
|42
|0
|Ponder
|26
|3
|Prosper
|51
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|94
|1
|Roanoke
|144
|3
|1
|Sanger
|158
|0
|Shady Shores
|43
|0
|1
|Southlake
|8
|0
|Trophy Club
|186
|2
|Unincorporated
|1,980
|15
|10