Denton County Public Health reported 119 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 130 had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s daily increase in the number of cases is the least reported by the county since 109 on Aug. 21. The county will soon pass 10,000 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Saturday’s numbers bringing the cumulative total to 9,994. The number of active cases, however, continues to drop, with the county now at 2,028. That figure has not dipped below 2,000 since July 15.
Total recoveries rose to 7,866 Saturday while no new deaths were reported by the county, leaving that total at an even 100.
Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 31, increasing its cumulative count to 1,936. Lewisville gained 15 while Carrollton gained 14. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 11 cases.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 29
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|9,994
|119
|100
|Argyle
|46
|2
|Aubrey
|66
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|24
|0
|Carrollton
|1,067
|14
|14
|Celina
|12
|0
|Coppell
|7
|0
|The Colony
|655
|4
|4
|Copper Canyon
|15
|0
|Corinth
|217
|3
|2
|Cross Roads
|10
|0
|Dallas
|282
|3
|5
|Denton
|1,936
|31
|30
|DSSLC
|99
|3
|1
|Double Oak
|32
|0
|Flower Mound
|571
|9
|1
|Fort Worth
|149
|0
|Frisco
|385
|5
|5
|Hackberry
|3
|0
|Hebron
|5
|1
|Hickory Creek
|43
|0
|Highland Village
|120
|4
|3
|Justin
|38
|1
|Krugerville
|9
|0
|1
|Krum
|60
|0
|Lake Dallas
|129
|0
|Lakewood Village
|5
|0
|Lewisville
|1,567
|15
|17
|Little Elm
|516
|7
|5
|Northlake
|43
|0
|1
|Oak Point
|33
|1
|Pilot Point
|90
|1
|1
|Plano
|28
|0
|Ponder
|15
|0
|Prosper
|23
|0
|1
|Providence Village
|60
|0
|Roanoke
|80
|2
|1
|Sanger
|111
|1
|Shady Shores
|30
|1
|1
|Southlake
|4
|0
|Trophy Club
|108
|0
|Unincorporated
|1,301
|11
|6