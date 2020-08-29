200830_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1

Denton County Public Health provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center June 30 at the University of North Texas Union Circle Garage. 

 Fiona Scoggin/For the DRC

Denton County Public Health reported 119 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 130 had recovered from the virus by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s daily increase in the number of cases is the least reported by the county since 109 on Aug. 21. The county will soon pass 10,000 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Saturday’s numbers bringing the cumulative total to 9,994. The number of active cases, however, continues to drop, with the county now at 2,028. That figure has not dipped below 2,000 since July 15.

Total recoveries rose to 7,866 Saturday while no new deaths were reported by the county, leaving that total at an even 100.

Denton gained the most cases in the county Saturday with 31, increasing its cumulative count to 1,936. Lewisville gained 15 while Carrollton gained 14. Additionally, unincorporated parts of the county gained a total of 11 cases.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 29

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 9,994 119 100
Argyle 46 2
Aubrey 66 0 1
Bartonville 24 0
Carrollton 1,067 14 14
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 655 4 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 217 3 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 282 3 5
Denton 1,936 31 30
DSSLC 99 3 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 571 9 1
Fort Worth 149 0
Frisco 385 5 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 5 1
Hickory Creek 43 0
Highland Village 120 4 3
Justin 38 1
Krugerville 9 0 1
Krum 60 0
Lake Dallas 129 0
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,567 15 17
Little Elm 516 7 5
Northlake 43 0 1
Oak Point 33 1
Pilot Point 90 1 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 23 0 1
Providence Village 60 0
Roanoke 80 2 1
Sanger 111 1
Shady Shores 30 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 108 0
Unincorporated 1,301 11 6

