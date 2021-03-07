Denton County has been allocated no Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the state’s first week of distributing them, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose, as opposed to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, for which two doses are recommended, each about a month apart. According to a Friday news release from DSHS, the state will receive about 245,200 doses of the new vaccine to be distributed to registered providers.
However, none of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be delivered to the state’s hub providers, which include Denton County Public Health and have typically been prioritized for large shipments. The three FEMA sites located in Dallas, Arlington and Houston will receive doses, as will hundreds of pharmacies and clinics, which DSHS refers to as “additional providers.”
Each hub provider is still set to receive over 1,000 doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Of that group, DCPH remains the largest recipient at an allocation of 25,740 Pfizer shots — an identical shipment to last week’s.
At last week’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, DCPH director Matt Richardson said it was unclear when the county could start receiving Johnson & Johnson shipments. Outside of ongoing second dose shipments — which the state does not give advance notice of through its weekly allocation listings — the county has exclusively received Pfizer doses since the week of Feb. 8.
Reached Friday, DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said the department had not yet worked out a system for who will receive the one-dose shot when shipments do start arriving.
“At this point, it is unknown if we would simply add [Johnson & Johnson shots] to our hub site rotation, or if there would be a different prioritization,” Rainey stated.
At Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, Richardson could provide an update on the arrival of Johnson & Johnson doses, though he has stated in the past that the department typically finds out the details on shipments through the state’s weekly allocation listing.