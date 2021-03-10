Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,870 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 10, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 68,852 616 431
Argyle 360 5 2
Aubrey 438 3 1
Bartonville 138 2
Carrollton 6,344 56 41
Celina 163 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,091 20 12
Copper Canyon 122 1
Corinth 1,794 13 12
Cross Roads 127 3 2
Dallas 676 5 9
Denton 10,721 66 117
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 233 2
Flower Mound 5,826 54 26
Fort Worth 1,193 14 5
Frisco 4,295 64 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 95 1
Hickory Creek 406 2 1
Highland Village 1,247 7 8
Justin 489 1 9
Krugerville 128 3 1
Krum 479 4 2
Lake Dallas 661 6
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,531 108 62
Little Elm 3,888 27 12
New Fairview 6 1
Northlake 508 9 3
Oak Point 320 5
Pilot Point 436 2 9
Plano 202 0 8
Ponder 180 0
Prosper 265 4 2
Providence Village 570 8 1
Roanoke 852 11 2
Sanger 731 3
Shady Shores 203 0 2
Southlake 45 0
Trophy Club 1,045 14 1
Unincorporated 9,740 92 41

