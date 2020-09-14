AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 Associated Press/HOGP

Denton County Public Health reported Monday afternoon that 116 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The county does not release this data on Sundays, so there is a backlog of confirmed cases in Monday’s report.

This is the first triple-digit total since 127 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The county did not report any additional deaths from COVID-19 Monday, nor did state officials. DCPH has confirmed 105 such deaths since the pandemic began, while the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 142.

Two newly reported cases stem from Krum, where the middle school and high school have stopped in-person classes until Sept. 28. The city of Denton has 26 cases, Lewisville reported 19 new cases, and another 11 were reported in unincorporated Denton County.

The ICU capacity at Denton County hospitals is at 50.5% occupancy, and 78 of the 215 ventilators are in use.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 14

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,130 116 105
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 71 1 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1,202 6 16
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 721 9 4
Copper Canyon 16 0
Corinth 247 1 2
Cross Roads 11 0
Dallas 293 1 6
Denton 2,148 26 31
DSSLC 100 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 643 10 1
Fort Worth 162 3
Frisco 427 4 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 10 0
Hickory Creek 50 0
Highland Village 134 1 3
Justin 39 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 63 2
Lake Dallas 142 1
Lakewood Village 8 1
Lewisville 1,765 19 17
Little Elm 581 8 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 41 1
Pilot Point 101 1 1
Plano 30 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 26 0 1
Providence Village 65 0
Roanoke 98 7 1
Sanger 123 1
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 123 2
Unincorporated 1,449 11 7

