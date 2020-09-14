Denton County Public Health reported Monday afternoon that 116 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The county does not release this data on Sundays, so there is a backlog of confirmed cases in Monday’s report.
This is the first triple-digit total since 127 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The county did not report any additional deaths from COVID-19 Monday, nor did state officials. DCPH has confirmed 105 such deaths since the pandemic began, while the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 142.
Two newly reported cases stem from Krum, where the middle school and high school have stopped in-person classes until Sept. 28. The city of Denton has 26 cases, Lewisville reported 19 new cases, and another 11 were reported in unincorporated Denton County.
The ICU capacity at Denton County hospitals is at 50.5% occupancy, and 78 of the 215 ventilators are in use.