Several local events are soldiering on despite fears of the coronavirus spreading, but many others are canceling.
We'll continue updating this list throughout the day as organizers make decisions.
Canceled:
Conference USA and NCAA basketball tournaments
UIL state basketball tournament
The Patterson-Appleton Arts Center has canceled all public events through March 31, including the Thin Line Fest photography exhibit.
March 15 & 22 worship services at all United Methodist Churches in the North Texas Conference, which includes all Denton County congregations. The conference's bishop requested that churches suspend worship for two weeks.
Texas Woman's University homecoming and reunion weekend.
All City-sponsored events and programs are cancelled. Economic Development Strategic Plan Roundtables and the Community Workshop scheduled for March 18-19. For more information, visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.
All Denton Public Library programs are canceled through March 22.
Denton Parks & Recreation programs are canceled through March 22.
Denton Sustainability Program special events are canceled through March 22.
The WGI Major Southwest Color Guard Championship
Closed
Denton Parks & Recreation facilities will close through March 22 — including gymnasiums, fitness areas, meeting rooms and the Denton Civic Center walking track.
Still happening:
Texas Storytelling Festival
Denton Arts & Jazz Festival
Denton Community Theatre productions of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead this weekend at the DCT Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum March 27 - April 5 at the Campus Theatre. The company is increasing routine disinfection and will have hand sanitizer available for patrons. The theater will only release 150 seats per performance of Forum so that patrons can sit spread out.
Exhibits in the Meadows and Gough galleries at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
Worship services at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. Mark Catholic Church.
Unconfirmed:
Denton County Youth Fair
UNT College of Music schedules and events.
Denton Cinco de Mayo Festival